Lone Star Land Partners to offer Lakeside Living for Less at New Lakefront Community close to Austin

Families are going to love living on their own private 150 feet of shoreline, gently sloping to beautiful, undiscovered Lake Cisco! There are plenty of water sports and outdoor recreation to keep even the most adventurous individuals entertained… plus , this is a great place to just relax and unwind. For those desiring an active lakefront lifestyle, new property owners will enjoy a FREE Kayak Package for 2 ` when they purchase their new lakefront or lake access homesite during Hidden Shores' Spring Lakefront Sale on Saturday, April 27 th !

In addition, spectacular Lake Access Homesites will be on sale from only $24,900 and Dockable Lakefront Acreage will be available from just $69,900! So, there really is a lakeside homesite at Hidden Shores at Lake Cisco that will meet the needs of a diverse group of people and can be tailored to a wide range of budgets! The best part about purchasing property at Hidden Shores at Lake Cisco is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with Lone Star Land Partners, an affiliate of National Land Partners - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business.

Prime lakefront property has never been more affordable, with excellent land financing available. Hurry out early for the first and best selection at Hidden Shores at Lake Cisco's Spring Lakefront Sale. Call today 866-952-6345 to learn more about this exciting opportunity or visit www.HiddenShoresTX.com.

*Lake Cottage offer exclusive to Lone Star Land Partners customers only through builder selected by Lone Star. Price is for a two bed, two bath home shell to be built on a lakefront lot at Hidden Shores. Kayak package offer valid sale day only. Includes pair of kayaks, fishing poles, and tackle. A six hundred dollar value. Restrictions apply. Call for complete details. An Equal Housing Opportunity.

Media Contact:

Malissa Bevan

mbevan@inlandinc.com

SOURCE Lone Star Land Partners

