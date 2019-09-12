Lone Star's Roemerman is 2019 Sridhar small-business award recipient

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Roemerman, chairman and CEO of Lone Star Analysis of Addison, Texas, is the 2019 recipient of the Kathleen P. Sridhar Small Business Executive of the Year Award, the National Defense Industrial Association announced Sept. 12.

Roemerman is recognized for his storied career that began with Texas Instruments (later Raytheon) as a technology systems analyst and spans to today at the helm of Lone Star, where he's brought technical analysis to navigate and develop future systems. Lone Star provides clients with predictive and prescriptive analytics, software and artificial intelligence.

Roemerman is known for his collaboration on numerous, highly lauded "firsts," among them the 16-bit microprocessor, mobile phone standards, new oil exploration technology, early radio frequency identification, laser-guided bombs and Lockheed's F-117 Nighthawk stealth aircraft. He leads Lone Star's current efforts to increase its patent filings from 60 to 70, beginning with digital twin technology, which he said could lower deployment costs and offer new capabilities in predictive and prescriptive analytics.

Throughout his career, Roemerman has served on the boards of numerous nonprofit groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, supporting education, family and children services, non-governmental organizations and missionary work. He is a lifetime NDIA member.

"Our military has become hardware-enabled and software-defined. Having the expertise and experience of Steve Roemerman to guide it in creating these advanced systems demonstrates the vitality of small business to America's defense," said retired Air Force Gen. Hawk Carlisle, NDIA's president and CEO.

Roemerman thanked NDIA for the award and recognized its 100 years of fostering innovation in defense. "NDIA has long been an important asset for our nation, the defense industry base and individuals," he said. "Personally and professionally, NDIA has been a superb organization to me. It's humbling and flattering to be honored with this award."

The award is named for Kathleen Sridhar, CEO of INDUS Technology, who died in March 2004. Sridhar was very active in NDIA conferences and events and was president of the San Diego Chapter. She was considered an inspiration who mentored others to successful leadership positions in small business in defense and advocated for a robust small-business sector in the defense industrial base. NDIA bestows the honor yearly upon an executive who best reflects Sridhar's example.

Roemerman will receive the award and be recognized during an Oct. 30 luncheon, which is part of NDIA's Fall board meeting.

