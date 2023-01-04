Lone Tree's Beauzen Nail Salon Under New Ownership

LONE TREE, Colo., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauzen Nail Salon in Lone Tree, Colorado, is redefining what a nail salon can be. The newly renovated salon offers a whole new experience for the discerning Lone Tree patron looking for the best nail service in unique surroundings.

Enter the doors of Beauzen and you know it's different. Calm and exclusive, clean and modern, Beauzen blends Japanese style and service with the latest in furnishings, interior design, and medical-grade sterilization equipment.

"Beauzen Nail Salon has and will continue to push the boundaries of the nail salon experience," says new owner Kayla Shin. "We treat every customer with empathy, thoughtfulness, and care. We know that getting a manicure or pedicure isn't just about having your nails done—it's about experiential immersion, about being nurtured, about being seen…a customer may come in for a basic manicure, but they leave feeling wholly refreshed."

Beauzen Nail Salon offers a full range of manicures from the simple to the exotic, including a Paraffin Spa Manicure to a Dip Powder Manicure, and pedicures from the basic to the exclusive such as a Green Tea Spa Pedicure or a Purissima Organic Spa Pedicure. The salon also offers a range of Kids' Services, including manicures and pedicures, Japanese gel, dip powder, and even treatments for children under six.

Across all its services Beauzen uses only the best premium products. The salon pays attention to individualism and provides tailor-made services and products including vegan-friendly treatments, natural minerals, herbal therapies, and extra massages lasting from ten to twenty minutes.

"Beauzen Nail Salon is a place to come and relax," says Kayla. "We have a license to serve wine and beer, we want customers to take their time, unwind, and shed the stresses of their day. And, when they leave Beauzen, they feel and look amazing."

Beauzen Nail Salon can be found at 9068 Forsstrom Drive c5, Lone Tree, CO 80124

For more information contact

Kayla Shin

[email protected]

www.beauzennailsalon.com

303.768.8772

SOURCE Beauzen Nail Salon