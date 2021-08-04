Lone Wolf accelerates data analytics vision with acquisition of Terradatum

Terradatum is the top provider of real estate analytics software in the U.S. and Canada, with solutions for market analysis, competitive business intelligence, video marketing, and more. The company's flagship solution, BrokerMetrics®, aggregates licensed data from the MLS and provides brokers with real-time analysis on market share, market growth, market dynamics, pricing analysis, and more. BrokerMetrics® complements other data and analytical solutions in the Broker Cloud, including Lone Wolf Insights and Lone Wolf Recruit , real estate's first AI-powered solutions for agent retention and recruitment, respectively, as well as Lone Wolf Back Office , the industry's gold standard for real estate back office, accounting, and financial reporting. Collectively, these solutions provide brokers with a comprehensive view of their market, their brokerage, and their finances to help them recruit agents, grow their business, and improve profitability.

"We're elated to welcome Terradatum to the Lone Wolf family today," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and President of Lone Wolf. "We both have a long history providing brokers with information that augments their real estate intuition and expertise and helps them run successful businesses. Terradatum is known for its fantastic point-in-time and historical analytics and benchmarking. We plan to build on this foundation, layering in AI-enabled strategic insights and forward-looking forecasts, so that our broker customers have better, smarter, and more predictive information at their fingertips than ever before."

"We have a lot in common with Lone Wolf, so joining the team made sense for us, and for our customers as well," said Mark Spraetz, President and CEO of Terradatum, "Like Terradatum, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to leveraging data to help real estate agents, brokers, MLSs, and associations increase their market share and improve their service to buyers and sellers. We're extremely excited to join this organization led by Jimmy Kelly and for the future of our combined company."

This acquisition follows several major announcements from Lone Wolf. The company recently acquired LionDesk, HomeSpotter, and W+R Studios to add CRM, digital marketing, and comparative market analysis (CMA) to its technology suites; released Recruit and the new Cloud CMA for brokers; signed several agreements to provide Lone Wolf Transactions to over 500,000 agents as a member benefit in 2022; and launched Digital Title Orders in collaboration with some of the leading title insurance companies in the U.S. Each of these initiatives fulfills Lone Wolf's mission to simplify real estate by delivering better information, innovation, and experiences to agents and brokers everywhere, which in turn helps them do the same for their buyers and sellers.

"At its core, real estate is about people," said Chris Egan, Chief Strategy Officer at Lone Wolf. "Unlike the industry disruptors, we're not here to replace people or professionals in the transaction process; we're here to empower them. This acquisition is all about getting better information in the hands of real estate experts and agents, so it's easier for them to do what they already do—run a profitable business and serve buyers and sellers—now and into the future."

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Terradatum.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Minneapolis, MN, and Dallas, TX. Find out more at https://www.lwolf.com/.

About Terradatum

Terradatum, creators of BrokerMetrics®, Listing Advantage, and MLSWEB, is an industry leader in real estate market analytics. Aggregating millions of data elements drawn nationally from MLS sources over many years, analytics derived from its services provide clarity and vital insights to real estate professionals to enable better forecasting, compensation modeling and market performance. Originally founded in 1989, Terradatum is a privately held company. For more information, please visit http://www.terradatum.com.

