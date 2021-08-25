Lone Wolf acquires Propertybase to complete real estate's ultimate technology platform for agents and brokers

"Lone Wolf and Propertybase have been on parallel tracks for years. We thought it was time our paths crossed," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and President of Lone Wolf. "Propertybase is known for its incredible CRM and real estate websites, while Lone Wolf has long led the industry in transaction and back-office management. Our customers want—and need—these essential solutions to work together, so they can run their entire business in one place. This acquisition brings these leading products together and puts our combined team in position to deliver the ultimate unified technology platform for the real estate world."

Propertybase is the leading global provider of real estate websites, CRM, and lead generation software, serving 4,500 businesses and 250,000 users in over 80 countries. The company's flagship solutions include BoldLeads, a lead generation tool and service for agents and teams; Propertybase GO, a CRM and website solution for brokerages and teams; Propertybase Salesforce Edition, an enterprise-class real estate CRM solution built on Salesforce and available worldwide; and Unify, CRM software for mortgage professionals. These solutions add complementary front office tools to Lone Wolf's product portfolio, providing complete technology coverage from lead to listing to close for both agents and brokers.

"Joining forces with Lone Wolf is an exciting milestone for Propertybase and its customers," said Vance Loiselle, CEO of Propertybase. "Combining the power of Propertybase's innovative website, CRM, and marketing solutions with the unequaled capabilities of Lone Wolf's offerings will further allow real estate professionals to thrive using technology in a rapidly evolving industry."

Lone Wolf has acquired five top technology companies in the past nine months: W+R Studios, LionDesk, HomeSpotter, Terradatum, and Propertybase. With these additions, Lone Wolf's expanded end-to-end technology now includes solutions for marketing, CRM, CMA, transaction management, eSignature, brokerage operations, insights and analytics, talent management, as well as ancillary tools and services.

The company's focus is to now create an intuitive flow of data and identity across these solutions and connect several critical real estate processes for agents and brokers. Lone Wolf is also expanding its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning to produce unparalleled time-savings, transparency, and insights throughout each of these processes. The result will be a unified platform that empowers agents and brokers in a digital era, one that provides consumers with a modern real estate experience that can only come from a professional.

"We want to simplify real estate—but not in a way that takes people out of the business," said Chris Egan, Chief Strategy Officer of Lone Wolf. "Our goal is to bring the time-honored tenets of the real estate world into the present with a modern, innovative, and connected technology platform that makes it simpler for people—and the professionals who help them—to buy and sell homes.

Serving over 1.5 million agents, 15,000 brokerages, 1,000 MLSs and associations in North America, boasting nearly 650 employees with hundreds of cumulative years of experience, and offering the most trusted solutions in the industry involved in over 75% of all real estate transactions in the U.S. and Canada, Lone Wolf is the only company with the reach, size, and technology that can make this happen."

