Lone Wolf celebrates 35 years in real estate with industry-changing plans for 2024

Lone Wolf Technologies

22 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

With a new year, new approach, and new generation of software on the way—there's a lot for the real estate industry to look forward to.

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new year is here and change is coming to the real estate industry in a big way. In celebrating 35 years in business, Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software, today announces plans for the year and beyond: A new generation of real estate software is coming throughout 2024.

First introduced at the T3 Sixty Tech Summit in October 2023, Lone Wolf's new generation has been built from the ground up to combine decades of user behavior and feedback from real estate's most trusted solutions with the latest innovations in security, user experience, and cloud computing.

Each of these solutions, which will include the new Back Office, BrokerMetrics, CRM, and transaction management system, have been built on Lone Wolf Foundation, the company's platform designed to bring together all the software that real estate professionals need and use into a single, end-to-end agent, brokerage, and enterprise solution. The new generation kicks off in Q1 2024 with the launch of Market Dynamics for the new BrokerMetrics, real estate's top business analytics solution for brokerage recruiting and market intelligence.

"As many of our users know, 2024 marks 35 years for Lone Wolf—and that represents a wealth of knowledge and experience that few in the sector can match," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "I am infinitely proud of the team here and the hard work they've put in over the years, and I know we are all excited to see so many years of effort coming to fruition in such a deeply transformative way—for our customers, for the industry, and for the way we all work together to help people find home. Following the unprecedented conditions of 2023, we know how important this year is to our customers and we're honored to do our part to put the power back in their hands."

The transformation of Lone Wolf's flagship solutions comes alongside a culture of innovation in how the company designs, develops, and delivers software to the real estate industry. Lone Wolf's approach to the software development process aims to maximize user engagement and involvement from start to finish in order to deliver an industry-leading customer experience.

"We've always been of the firm belief that if you're going to build software for people, you need to focus on the unique needs and priorities of those users," said Jake Hamilton, SVP of Strategy at Lone Wolf. "Though we have run initiatives for early access and customer input in the past to give users the opportunity to share their experiences and feedback, current market trends and overall shifts in the industry mean that this collaborative approach must take a much more central role in software development.

"Top-performing software companies across all industries make this user-centric approach a core tenet of their process, and we're excited to double down on this approach for Lone Wolf Foundation—so users can get rolling access to new features as we work on them, see what's coming and what will be available to support them in their everyday work, and collaborate to ensure that every solution and every feature we build will work the best way possible for everyone who uses it."

More information on Lone Wolf's major plans for 2024 will be available soon. Stay tuned, and visit the Lone Wolf website to keep up with the latest news on the new generation of real estate software, and the upcoming introduction of the upgraded Market Dynamics feature for the new BrokerMetrics.

Erin Penney | Industry Relations
E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

