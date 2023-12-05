Lone Wolf integrates mortgage partners into real estate's top transaction management solution to deliver an end-to-end, fully connected mortgage experience

New integration between Lone Wolf Transactions and Better provides over 700,000 agents in the U.S. with a simpler mortgage prequalification process for their clients with more partners to come

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON , Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf") is thrilled to announce a new integration for Lone Wolf Transactions (zipForm Edition) and Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition): Mortgage prequalification. The new integration opens the door for a range of mortgage partners to connect to the system over the next several months, starting today with Better (NASDAQ: BETR, BETRW), a leading digital-first homeownership company. With this integration, over 700,000 users in the U.S. will be able to help their clients get prequalified for a mortgage in the same system they're already using for offers, contracts, and signatures.

Better joins over 30 technology companies in Lone Wolf Marketplace, a catalog of partner integrations built directly into Transactions and provided to over 1,000 MLSs and associations and more than 700,000 agents in the U.S. This connection between Better's industry-leading digital mortgage solution and the leading provider of forms and transaction management software gives agents and brokers a unique advantage in a competitive market by empowering them to provide their clients with a connected prequalification and loan origination process that can significantly speed up closing times and improve overall experiences.

Marketplace also gives Transactions users access to critical closing and client services, including rental screening, earnest money deposit, commission advances, disclosures, home warranty, home insurance, and moving services, to bolster their transaction experience. These integrations join in-house connections to Lone Wolf's CRM, CMA, advertising, and back office solutions, LionDesk and Propertybase, Cloud CMA, Boost, and Back Office respectively, to provide agents and brokers with a complete—and completely connected—system for their entire real estate business, from the first impression to the final contract and commission check.

"Adding this integration to Transactions will bring our customers even more value in their trusted transaction management solution," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "When agents and brokers have everything they need for their client experience in one place, they can quickly capitalize on opportunities, cross every T, and dot every I along the way. We're pleased to launch this integration with a great partner in Better and look forward to working directly with real estate brokerages and organizations across the country to bring their preferred partners into the solution as well."

"We are thrilled to partner with Lone Wolf and bring this agent-first integration to market in pursuit of our mission to make homeownership cheaper, faster, and easier for Americans," said Vishal Garg, CEO and founder of Better. "Agents play a crucial role in the home purchase process, and in the current interest rate environment, we expect mortgage volume to be predominantly purchase transactions for the foreseeable future. Lone Wolf has paved the way for innovation in real estate software and combining forces allows us to provide agents with game-changing technology to close more home purchase transactions than ever before."

The new integration provides Transactions users with a simple path to helping their clients get a mortgage prequalification and stay up to date on the status of the loan. In Transactions, a user will initiate a request for a prequalified letter from their buyer client. The buyer will then receive mortgage provider selections from their agent. When the buyer chooses a provider, that provider then begins direct communications with the buyer to process their prequalification letter. When complete, the letter is shared directly with the agent for their records. Further, as the loan process progresses, the agent will see the status of the loan in Transactions in near-real time. In connecting with Better, a technology leader dedicated to making it more accessible for all Americans to own a home, Lone Wolf is making the process of finding a home easier as well.

"Real estate has undergone significant change in the past several years," said Jake Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Strategy at Lone Wolf. "There is now a much greater need for software that effortlessly connects the various people, products, and processes involved to make it easier than ever to buy and sell homes. With its built-in connections to Lone Wolf's leading software, and its seamless integrations to top partners like Better, Transactions is the only real estate transaction management solution capable of doing this, the only one that can meet the digital demands of the present and the future."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Better

Since 2017, Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) has leveraged its industry-leading technology platform, Tinman™, to fund more than $100 billion in mortgage volume. Tinman™ allows customers to see their rate options in seconds, get pre-approved in minutes, lock in rates and close their loan in as little as three weeks. Better's mortgage offerings include GSE-conforming mortgage loans, FHA and VA loans, and jumbo mortgage loans. Better launched its "One-Day Mortgage" program in January 2023, which allows eligible customers to "go from click to Commitment Letter" all within 24 hours. From 2019-2022, Better completed approximately $98 billion in mortgage volume and $39 billion in coverage written through its insurance arm, Better Cover. Better was named Best Online Mortgage Lender by Forbes and Best Mortgage Lender for Affordability by WSJ in 2023, and ranked #1 on LinkedIn's Top Startups List for 2021 and 2020, #1 on Fortune's Best Small and Medium Workplaces in New York, #15 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 2020 list, and was listed on Forbes FinTech 50 for 2020. Better serves customers in all 50 US states and the United Kingdom. For more information, follow @betterdotcom.

