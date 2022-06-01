Lone Wolf launches groundbreaking new forms solution to over 665,000 real estate agents in the US

Lone Wolf's new forms solution is the first of its kind. It brings forms, documents, contacts, offer details, listing details, and signings together into a single, intuitive interface, while harnessing machine learning technology to improve contract authoring and make intelligent suggestions. A core component of the member benefit Transactions (zipForm Edition), and natively connected to real estate's number-one eSignature solution, Authentisign, the new forms solution will increase efficiency and improve accuracy throughout the entire authoring and signing process for agents, brokers, buyers, and sellers.

"Our forms solution has long set the standard in real estate, and I'm proud to say we've raised the bar today," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and President of Lone Wolf. "Agents can now work faster than ever with all their documents, signings, and tools in one place while the technology provides suggestions along the way. This is a massive step forward in our mission to bring the best tech to the industry and simplify real estate transactions for all."

The new forms solution has been completely reimagined to include new features such as:

A unified workspace – Fill out multiple forms at once; see documents and transaction, contact, and offer details in the same place

– Fill out multiple forms at once; see documents and transaction, contact, and offer details in the same place Intuitive forms – Auto-populate information from parties, listings, and offers

– Auto-populate information from parties, listings, and offers Forms recommendation engine – Intelligent suggestions based on past transactions

– Intelligent suggestions based on past transactions Modern interface – Completely redesigned UI focused on zero learning curve

– Completely redesigned UI focused on zero learning curve Clause variables – Create and personalize clauses

The new innovations are the result of a multi-year design and build process, in which thousands of agent customers validated the features required for a compelling digital experience.

"The new forms editor is a game changer," said Renee Greenwell, Realtor at Keller Williams Realty Falls Church. "I can now easily edit all my documents for a given transaction at once and add any that were missed. I can change the order while updating parties and details without switching in and out of the [forms] window."

Forms have been the backbone of Transactions (zipForm Edition) since 2015, when the solution was initially provided as a national member benefit. Since then, Lone Wolf has grown Transactions into real estate's most comprehensive transaction management solution, by introducing new product features, connecting it to the company's leading advertising, CMA, CRM, and back office solutions, and integrating it with leading providers of digital home warranty, title insurance, and more. Soon, the company will also bring the newest version of Authentisign into Transactions (zipForm Edition), a solution which features the same groundbreaking technology as the new forms editor. Together, these two solutions will go a long way to modernizing not just the forms and signing process, but the entire buyer and seller journey.

"Real estate has moved from fragmented point solutions to digitally connected experiences," said Sean Wheeler, CTO of Lone Wolf, "and transactions are the heart of it all. With forms connected to signings, marketing, client management, and ancillary services, Transactions is the only solution in real estate that can provide a complete—and completely connected—experience from start to finish."

Media Contact:

Nick Gaede | Industry Relations

E: [email protected]

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's offices are located in Cambridge, ON, Dallas, TX, and Minneapolis, MN.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies