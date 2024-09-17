Lone Wolf leads the way in agent support with innovative Buyer's Agent Club

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the leader in residential real estate software and the longest-standing technology company in the real estate industry, continues to demonstrate its agent support with the launch of its Buyer's Agent Club. This initiative comes as a direct response to the recent industry shift regarding agent compensation. Lone Wolf stands united with the real estate industry and steadfast in its position to support agents at every step of the transaction.

Lone Wolf's new Buyer's Agent Club, an exclusive resource for creative strategies and winning tips, tools, and training.

The Buyer's Agent Club is designed to empower agents with the tools, resources, and knowledge needed to navigate the evolving real estate landscape. Key features of the Buyer's Agent Club include:

Access to valuable resources and tools Specialized training on Lone Wolf's buyer agent solutions, including Cloud CMA, Spacio, and Leads+ Tips and sessions led by experienced agents Creative strategies for delivering value and transparency to clients

"For decades, Lone Wolf has been a pillar in real estate technology, and for good reason," said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. "We've always made it a priority to innovate and respond to the changing needs of agents and brokers, and the Buyer's Agent Club is a prime example of how we're continuing this tradition. By providing agents with creative resources and strategies—as well as ways to win with specialized tools like Cloud CMA, Spacio, and Leads+—we hope to empower real estate professionals to thrive in this new era."

The Buyer's Agent Club is just the latest example of how the company is leading the way in agent support and technological innovation. Through the Buyer's Agent Club, buyer's agents can unlock a host of creative strategies through Lone Wolf's specialized agent tools to deliver added value and transparency to their prospective buyers, such as:

Professionally designed buyer reports in Cloud CMA to prove the value and depth of their service and strategize for a winning offer

A digital open house sign-in and automated email follow-up through Spacio to build strong, meaningful, and transparent relationships with potential buyers

A new lead generation service, Leads+, to help buyer's agents find and qualify buyer leads in the market of their choosing—without lifting a finger

As real estate continues to evolve, Lone Wolf remains committed to being an invaluable partner to agents and brokers and using its platform to help the industry adapt to the new requirements while still delivering clear, positive outcomes for both sellers and buyers.

For more information about the Buyer's Agent Club and Lone Wolf, please visit https://www.lwolf.com/buyers-agent-club.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With a leading end-to-end platform for agents, brokers, franchises, and MLSs, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from digital advertising, CRM, and CMA to transactions, accounting, analytics, and more, all in one place.

Media Contact:

Molly McKinley

[email protected]

919.423.4088

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies