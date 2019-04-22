Lone Wolf Technologies Continues Growth, Acquires zipLogix™ to Expand Transaction Management Footprint

The zipLogix™ platform will be added to Lone Wolf's transaction management portfolio, which currently includes TransactionDesk, a complete transaction management solution used by over 500,000 real estate professionals. Lone Wolf will immediately look to integrate zipForm® with brokerWOLF, the real estate industry's number-one back office and accounting platform, to give zipForm® users a fully integrated transaction management-to-back office solution. Lone Wolf will also look to leverage existing zipForm® integrations and bring them to TransactionDesk users to drive greater efficiencies for agents and brokers.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome zipLogix™ to Lone Wolf," said Jack Blaha, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies. "This acquisition is important for the real estate industry and the customers we serve. With more solutions and integrations available, zipLogix's™ enormous network of brokerages and agents will soon have the opportunity to leverage an unparalleled end-to-end platform from lead to close. By combining our resources, we will be able to accelerate development on both platforms while providing greater choice and integration capabilities to the thousands of brokers and agents served through our MLS, Association, and brokerage clients."

"Today, we are taking another momentous step in keeping REALTORS® at the center of the transaction," said Jared Martin, 2019 president, CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. "In a rapidly shifting and highly competitive business environment, it is imperative that we leverage leading technologies and business systems to best serve the interests of our REALTOR® members. This acquisition represents a historic move in terms of combining the formidable strengths of two of this industry's leading technology platforms. Lone Wolf shares C.A.R.'s commitment to preserving REALTOR® interests, and as such, we are extremely pleased and confident that Lone Wolf will continue to expand upon the strong foundation that zipLogix™ has built within the REALTOR® community by ensuring that its technology platforms provide unparalleled value to all REALTORS®."

Collectively, Lone Wolf and zipLogix™ service over 1.4 million agents, 20,000 offices, and 1,000 MLSs and Associations in the U.S. and Canada. More than 125 million forms and 23 million signings are created on their platforms every year.

"We are excited to be a part of a top caliber technology provider who shares the same ethos of offering best-in-class transaction solutions for the hundreds of thousands of agents and brokers who use zipLogix™ transaction products," said Mark Peterson, 2019 chair, zipLogix™ board of directors. "We believe this acquisition positions our REALTOR® members exceedingly well for future growth and offers significant opportunity to enhance and streamline the transaction."

zipLogix™ solutions are currently provided as a member benefit to members of both the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.). This member benefit will continue for members of both organizations under the existing terms.

"Our mission is to help our members be successful and technology is a key ingredient in achieving this goal," said John Smaby, NAR President. "We are excited that this acquisition will result in the delivery of a next-level platform that will drive greater efficiency and effectiveness for our members."

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 700,000 real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. The company offers an ecosystem of technology products designed to simplify the entire transaction process, including software for back office and transaction management. Each element of this ecosystem enables brokerages, agents, MLSs, and Associations to operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and increase opportunities for profitability. Lone Wolf's head office is located in Cambridge, ON, with additional offices in Dallas, TX, and London, ON. For more information, please visit lwolf.com.

About zipLogix™

Fraser, Mich.-based zipLogix™, creators of zipForm®, is a technology company created by and owned by owned by REALTORS®, working to improve productivity and efficiency industry wide. Its transaction management software, which includes zipForm® Plus, zipTMS® and zipVault®, automates and simplifies the repetitive and complex steps of real estate transactions. zipLogix™ is also the provider of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Transaction Management Benefit, available to more than 1.3 million REALTORS® nationwide.

About the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ( www.car.org ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles. C.A.R. is the founder, majority owner and managing entity of zipLogix™.

