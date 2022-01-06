Lone Worker Solution from Guardhat Brings Cutting-Edge Connectivity, Proactive Safety to Frontline Workers

The solution helps companies respond to safety threats in real-time, better understand and act on threats in the field and transition to proactive safety – preventing incidents before they occur – via location awareness, audio/visual communications, automated check-ins, trend and root-cause analysis and sophisticated rules-engines around hazard notifications and incident response. The Guardhat Lone Worker solution deploys rapidly, as quick as two days, via a SaaS platform with flexible hosting options, and integrations with a range of field devices, including a downloadable app.

"Industrial work can be hazardous and is made more so when it's done in isolation," said Nirmal Chudgar, chief product officer at Guardhat. "Many of the solutions available today for lone worker safety fall short. They can be cumbersome in the field, and to supervisory or admin staff and corporate IT teams. Even the best solutions don't provide a lot of value beyond the immediate alert. That's why we built this."

The Guardhat Lone Worker solution is the most comprehensive industrial solution with full audio/visual communications for support in an emergency, or with a work task. It also offers hazardous work check-ins, fall-detection, worker-down alerts, and digital incident management with workflows configurable to each organization's standard operating procedures. The solution can automatically trigger emergency response, supervisor alerts and follow-up activities like training, hazard mitigation and more as needed.

A sophisticated alerts engine shares urgent notifications to specified users or groups via SMS, phone calls, emails, and the centralized, cloud based Guardhat Safety Control Center (SCC) dashboard.

The SaaS offering works with ruggedized wearable devices from Guardhat, Guardhat partners, as well as the Guardhat Lone Worker App downloadable to commercial-off-the-shelf devices, already in the field today.

Chudgar added, "The technology already embedded in our Guardhat Platform offers the infrastructure provide connected safety at the edge while going further. By adding some key functionality to create a Lone Worker solution, we can offer emergency alerts and response as well as remote support, sophisticated and automated incident response, and the ability to scale with additional solutions like, controlled access zoning, worker condition monitoring and more. You also gain the power of the platform to contextualize, analyze and use all that information to make work safer, easier, and higher quality over the long term, so teams can work smart and safer, even when distributed."

The Guardhat Lone Worker solution will be available globally in March 2022. Pilot programs are available now. For more information, visit www.guardhat.com/solution#loneworker.

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; cutting edge wearable technology; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 13 patents in real time location systems, wearable solution design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

