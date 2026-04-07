LONELY GHOST DEBUTS "BEAUTIFUL THINGS" CAPSULE, EXCLUSIVELY AT PACSUN

The Limited-Edition Women's Drop Captures the Mood of April Through Soft Graphics and Thoughtful, Everyday Design

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of April comes a natural shift, bringing longer days, a lighter pace, and a renewed focus on the small, often overlooked details. LONELY GHOST, the experiential lifestyle brand, channels that mindset into its latest women's collection, "Beautiful Things," launching exclusively at Pacsun, its official retail partner.

Designed around the idea of slowing down and finding meaning in the everyday, the “Beautiful Things” Capsule reflects a more intentional approach to dressing.

Designed around the idea of slowing down and finding meaning in the everyday, the "Beautiful Things" Capsule reflects a more intentional approach to dressing. The assortment brings together graphic tees, hoodies, shorts, and accessories defined by subtle visuals, handwritten typography, and text-led design, creating pieces that feel personal, understated, and easy to return to.

"LONELY GHOST has always been about creating pieces that reflect identity in motion," said Bronson Christensen, Co-Founder of LONELY GHOST. "This collection leans into that shift into spring, a quieter awareness, a deeper appreciation for the details. Partnering with Pacsun allows that feeling to live beyond the screen and exist in a physical space."

The "Beautiful Things" Collection features 5 pieces priced between $30-$65, offering a curated assortment that balances comfort-driven silhouettes with everyday versatility. It is available now at Pacsun stores and online.

About LONELY GHOST

Founded in 2019, LONELY GHOST was created to help people feel more connected in a world that often feels disconnected. The idea was simple: build a brand that's both cool and kind, one where everyone feels welcome, seen, and part of something bigger. Through pop-ups, stores, collaborations, festivals, and community events, the brand continues to create spaces where strangers become friends, and connection feels effortless. At its core, LONELY GHOST exists to connect the lonely, to spark conversations, spread good energy, and inspire people to do good. It's a community built on high vibes, kindness, and real connection. For more information, visit lonelyghost.co.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun