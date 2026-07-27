PACSUN AND ULTA BEAUTY PARTNER TO BRING FASHION AND BEAUTY TOGETHER IN EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION

The New Partnership Celebrates Self-Expression With a Limited-Edition Collection Featuring Pacsun Style and Curated Beauty Must-Haves

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, is partnering with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, to launch an exclusive fashion and beauty collaboration. The limited-edition collection pairs Pacsun's signature fashion perspective with curated beauty essentials, rolling out in Pacsun and Ulta Beauty stores and online starting July 28.

Pacsun is partnering with Ulta Beauty to launch an exclusive fashion and beauty collaboration.

The collection includes two collaboratively curated beauty essential kits, The Lip Statement Kit and The Glow Authority, featuring top brands, such as Starface World, Drunk Elephant, NYX Professional Makeup, Fenty Beauty, and more. It also includes an exclusive Pacsun x Ulta Beauty Limited-Edition Hoodie, giving guests a one-stop way to build a complete look, from what they wear to how they get ready.

Fashion and beauty have always gone hand in hand, and this partnership celebrates the way today's guests mix, match and personalize their style. By bringing together Pacsun's signature style with Ulta Beauty's beauty expertise, the collaboration creates a bold, no-limits moment for self-expression, summed up by the phrase featured on the hoodie itself: "Who's Gonna Stop Us."

"At Pacsun, we're always looking for new ways to connect with our community through partnerships that feel authentic to their lifestyle," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "Our partnership with Ulta Beauty brings together two brands that celebrate self-expression, confidence and individuality. By combining Pacsun's fashion-first perspective with Ulta Beauty's leadership in beauty, we're creating an exciting new destination where our guests can discover products that reflect who they are."

"Beauty has become one of the most powerful forms of self-expression, and at Ulta Beauty, we're committed to showing up where culture is created and embraced," said Kelly Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer at Ulta Beauty. "Our collaboration with Pacsun is a celebration of individuality and creativity, bringing together fashion and beauty in a way that feels fresh, relevant and authentic for our guests. As an extension of our Rewrite the Rules summer campaign, this partnership encourages guests of all ages to express themselves boldly, explore their personal style with confidence and discover beauty on their own terms"

The Pacsun x Ulta Beauty Collection launches in Pacsun's SoHo store on July 28, expanding to more than 100 Pacsun doors nationwide and online on August 6.

The beauty essential kits will also be available at select Ulta Beauty stores, on ulta.com, and on TikTok Shop beginning August 2, while the hoodie will be available on ulta.com and TikTok Shop starting August 6. The collaboration reflects the evolving way guests shop across fashion and beauty, blurring the lines between getting dressed and getting ready, and will be available while supplies last.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun