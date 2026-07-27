PACSUN BRINGS NEW DENIM COLLECTION TO LIFE IN TOKYO WITH CREATOR-LED EXPERIENCE

Robert "Rob" Rausch, Caleb McDaniel, and Jennifer "Jen" Terry Lead a Lineup of Eight Creators Spotlighting Pacsun's Newest Denim Campaign Across Tokyo

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun, the purpose-driven specialty fashion retailer rooted in youth culture, brought its back-to-school "Denim Starts Here" campaign to life with a seven-day immersive creator experience in Tokyo, Japan, spotlighting a wide range of denim styles from across the brand in one of the world's most influential style capitals. The trip gave eight creators an early, on-the-ground introduction to the campaign ahead of back-to-school season, blending content creation with hands-on Japanese craftsmanship and culture.

Pacsun brought its back-to-school “Denim Starts Here” campaign to life with a seven-day immersive creator experience in Tokyo, Japan, spotlighting a wide range of denim styles from across the brand in one of the world's most influential style capitals.

The full creator lineup included Rob Rausch, Caleb McDaniel, and Jen Terry, along with Katie Fang, Katie Ritchie, Tristin Gregoire, Julia Hatch, and Kamron Morgan. Each brought their own following and point of view to the trip, giving Pacsun a range of authentic voices through which to introduce the campaign.

Throughout the week, creators captured campaign content across Tokyo, styling denim from Pacsun's new back-to school collection against the city's vibrant street style and iconic neighborhoods. One highlight of the trip was a private indigo dyeing workshop in Ome City, where creators learned the traditional Japanese technique firsthand as part of a day dedicated to local craftsmanship. During the workshop, creators used Pacsun denim to create natural indigo dye before customizing bandanas, scarves, and shirts, bringing the campaign to life through a hands-on creative experience. The itinerary also included a day trip to Hakone featuring visits to the Hakone Open-Air Museum, the Hakone Ropeway and a cruise on Lake Ashi.

"Creators have always played an important role in how our community discovers and styles denim," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pacsun. "This experience was about giving a group of creators, each with their own distinct point of view, the space to engage with our new denim collection and co-create their own take on 'Denim Starts Here.' The content they created reflects the individuality and confidence that define our denim assortment and the Pacsun brand."



The "Denim Starts Here" campaign features Pacsun's broadest assortment of denim for the back-to-school season yet, with a range of fits, washes and silhouettes designed to help customers express their personal style.

Styles from the "Denim Starts Here" campaign are available in select Pacsun stores and online, just in time for students to shop their back-to-school wardrobe.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a purpose-driven, leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Delivering the latest contemporary, streetwear, and activewear, Pacsun partners with the best brands at the intersection of fashion, music, art, and sport to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level to inspire the next generation. Founded in 1980 in Newport, CA, Pacsun is now co-created in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Pacsun