LONELY PLANET REVEALS BEST IN TRAVEL 2026 DESTINATIONS

Travel Expert Celebrates the 50 Best Destinations & Experiences in New Publication

BACKGROUND:

Global travel authority Lonely Planet has officially unveiled its top destinations and experiences for next year with the release of Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2026. Among the list are some amazing big, bucket-list travel events and feature 25 must-visit destinations and 25 essential experiences from all around the globe.

THERE'S SOMETHING FOR EVERY TYPE OF TRAVELER IN BEST IN TRAVEL 2026 INCLUDING:

Maine is trending! Take a forest hike in the springtime to see Maine in bloom and at its most serene. Maine has it all, from a great culinary scene to art and architecture, to a beautiful coastline.

Reasons to visit the Willamette Wine Country in Oregon are myriad: charming towns, beautiful and accessible vineyards (with relatively few visitors) and an abundance of chill. It's a literal breath of fresh air.

Finland flies under the radar, but this eccentric Nordic land deserves to shine. Whether you're hanging out in happy Helsinki, with its Baltic light and cultural riches, or tripping the Northern Lights fantastic in the reindeer-bobbled winter wonderland of the frosty Arctic north, this country feels touched by a kind of magic.

Japan's ryokan – travel inns – offer a glimpse of traditional Japanese interiors, gourmet cuisine and hot-spring culture. They are built for relaxation, harkening back to a slower, more analog time: spend your visit strolling in the gardens, savoring multi-course kaiseki meals, or reading a book over a pot of green tea.

For sports lovers, a pilgrimage to watch a Premier League match at one of England's football cathedrals is the ultimate sporting experience. Going to a match is not just visiting a stadium: it offers a unique window into the country's passions and character that you'd struggle to find doing anything else.

In this interview, Lonely Planet's Nitya Chambers talks more about the Best in Travel 2026 destinations. She shares how this list came about and highlights some of her favorite picks from home and abroad.

For more information, please visit: www.lonelyplanet.com

MORE ABOUT NITYA CHAMBERS:

Nitya Chambers is an Emmy Award–winning storyteller and senior executive shaping the future of travel and digital media. As Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Content at Lonely Planet, Nitya leads content innovation and leads the brand's mission to deliver inclusive, authentic storytelling and guidance that resonates with today's travelers. With a track record of blending editorial vision with product innovation, Nitya brings unique insights into how travel content can build community, foster cultural understanding, and inspire meaningful connection.

