Lonestar Data Holding Unveils J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control for Lunar Disaster Recovery

News provided by

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

Presidential Medal of Freedom Winner Joined By Apollo Astronaut to open MIssion Control

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holding, a trailblazer in the intersection of Cloud and Space technologies, proudly announced the inauguration of the J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control at the Maritime and Defense Hub in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The official opening took place on Friday, December 15th, presided over by J.F. Honeycutt in person. J.F. Honeycutt is the former NASA Center Director of the Kennedy Space Center and former President of Lockheed Martin Space Operations. A member of Lonestar's Advisory Board, Jay was a key member of the NASA team awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for successfully saving the crew of Apollo 13.

Jay was joined via video link by Apollo Astronaut Brig. Gen. Charles Duke, USAF Ret. Apollo 16 and CapCom for Apollo 11, and fellow Lonestar Advisory Board member, as the Mission Control Centers first video link to open MIssion Control. A fitting first Mission Control conversation with two giants of the Apollo era discussing the future of Lunar exploration and the development of commercial services for the advancement of humanity.

The Mission Control Center is poised to play a crucial role in Lonestar's global data disaster recovery missions, especially for its first two upcoming missions with NASA CLPS provider, Intuitive Machines of Houston, TX, launching on SpaceX scheduled for 2024.

Honeycutt and Duke, both iconic figures in space exploration and space operations, have been working with Lonestar on its Advisory Board since day one of the company. As have Lonestar Advisory Board members Astronaut Nicole Stott, NASA ret., and Dr. Vince Li, physician and founder of the Angiogenesis Foundation, who were also present at the opening .

Lonestar CEO Chris Stott commented:

"The J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control represents a significant milestone in Lonestar's commitment to advancing disaster recovery capabilities for the entire planet. We are so lucky to have the collective expertise of advisors like J.F. Honeycutt and Charles Duke. We benefit so much from their advice and unique experience."

Lonestar's newly appointed President Stephen Eisele added:

"This momentous occasion underscores our dedication to pioneering a future where data at the edge transforms the possibilities of safe, secure, and accessible data storage. The J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control is a testament to our vision, and we are excited about the prospects it holds for the future of space technology."

J.F. Honeycutt, for whom the Mission Control is named, remarked:

"I am honored to witness the opening of the J.F. Honeycutt Mission Control and to contribute to the future of lunar exploration. Lonestar's commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the spirit of space exploration that has defined my career."

About Lonestar:

Lonestar is pioneering secure data storage technology on the Moon; at the forefront of merging Cloud and Space technologies, Lonestar was founded by a team of experts to pioneer a future for data at the edge. With a mission to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to lunar exploration, Lonestar envisions endless possibilities for lunar storage. The company is backed by remarkable investors, including Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund, Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures. Lonestar is steadfast in its commitment to a carbon-negative future.

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

Space and Satellite Industry Veteran Stephen Eisele Joins Lonestar Data Holdings as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Space and Satellite Industry Veteran Stephen Eisele Joins Lonestar Data Holdings as President and Chief Revenue Officer

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar), a leader in pioneering premium lunar and CIS lunar data solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of...
Tierra Lunar CEO, Retired NASA Astronaut and Former U.S. Department of Energy Official, Dr. Jose Hernandez, Joins Main Board of Lonestar Data Holdings

Tierra Lunar CEO, Retired NASA Astronaut and Former U.S. Department of Energy Official, Dr. Jose Hernandez, Joins Main Board of Lonestar Data Holdings

Lonestar Data Holdings (Lonestar), a leading player in the lunar data management and technology industry, is proud to announce the addition of Tierra ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.