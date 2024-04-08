Lonestar Data Holdings Announces Freedom, its Second Lunar Data Center mission to the Moon in 2024

Marking A New Era of Lunar Data Storage and Services with delivery of the Freedom Payload onboard Intuitive Machines second scheduled lunar lander mission

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings, the first company in the world to provide a commercial service from the surface of the Moon, the leader in lunar edge processing and data storage, is thrilled to announce its Freedom Payload as its second flight to the Moon with Intuitive Machines scheduled for later this year. This landmark mission follows the success of Lonestar's first payload to the Moon with Intuitive Machines, Independence, which has set a new standard in the growing field of space-based data services.

Lonestar's Freedom Payload on Intuitive Machines's NOVA C Lunar Lander for Lonestar's 2nd mission to the Moon in 2024

The Freedom Payload marks a significant leap forward in Lonestar's ambitious vision to provide global backup, global refresh, and global restore, by establishing the first physical data center beyond Earth, offering Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), premium data backup services, and edge processing capabilities from the ultimate edge - Cislunar space and the lunar surface. Freedom hosts a number of storage and edge processing customers..

Lonestar's first mission, featuring the Independence virtual data center payload, demonstrated unparalleled success last month, operating seamlessly in both cislunar space and from the lunar surface. The data from this mission was successfully transmitted and retrieved, marking a significant milestone in the testing and development of the data services offering.

The success cleared the path for Lonestar's Freedom Payload mission, which distinguishes itself as a groundbreaking technological achievement, the first data center off planet and the first to the Moon, built for Lonestar by its contractor, Skycorp Inc. The data center is equipped with a storage device supplied by Phison, and powered by a RISC V processor from Microchip, running a specialized version of Linux. Also on board is an ARMAS Radiation sensor being flown for Skycorp Inc. built by Environmental Technologies.

This cutting-edge hardware was delivered to Intuitive Machines' at their Houston facility in December 2023 after having undergone and passed a series of rigorous space flight qualification tests.

With all capacity on Lonestar's upcoming mission already sold out, the Freedom Payload represents not only the first physical data center ever flown to the Moon but also a new frontier in disaster recovery and processing capabilities, setting a new benchmark for what is possible in space-based data services.

For more information about Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. and the Freedom Payload mission, please visit www.lonestarlunar.com

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. www.lonestarlunar.com

Lonestar has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us. Our mission is to apply abundance thinking and exponential technologies to the endless possibilities of lunar data storage for humanity and in so doing to the exploration of the Moon and beyond. Lonestar offers Global Backup, Global Refresh, and Global Restore.

Lonestar's vision is fueled by remarkable investors led by Scout Ventures, 2 Future Holdings, Seldor Capital, the Veteran Fund. Irongate Global Capital, Atypical Ventures, Kittyhawk Ventures, and Backswing Ventures.

In February 2024, Lonestar successfully tested its first data center from the Moon and in Cislunar space. Stay tuned for our next steps and giant leaps.

Lonestar is committed to a carbon negative future.

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.