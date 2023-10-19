Lonestar Data Holdings Inc Successfully Completes Oversubscribed Financing Round, Raising $825,000

News provided by

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar) the cutting-edge technology company at the forefront of premium lunar data storage and disaster recovery services, is delighted to announce the successful completion of a Pre-Series A funding round, which was oversubscribed, demonstrating robust investor interest in the company's vision and accomplishments.

"Customers and investors are both keying in to our market vision to provide security for Earth's critical data from the Moon." said Chris Stott, Lonestar CEO.

Continue Reading
Imagery is Lonestar's artistic rendition of Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander. Image credit: Jason Riley, Artificial Lens for Lonestar
Imagery is Lonestar's artistic rendition of Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lunar lander. Image credit: Jason Riley, Artificial Lens for Lonestar

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. had originally set out to raise $500,000 in its Pre-Series A round. However, following the company's victory at a prestigious tech tank event hosted at an exclusive invite-only investor gathering, the company was inundated with interest from a series of investors eager to invest. This enthusiastic response led to the round being oversubscribed with over $800,000 in funding.

The Pre-Series A round witnessed strong participation from both existing and new investors, highlighting the growing confidence in Lonestar's mission and strategic approach. Lonestar is poised to utilize these funds to further advance its pioneering work in lunar edge and data storage.

"The success of our financial round reinforces our path forward and speaks volumes of the trust and support our investors have placed in us." said Carol Goldstein, Lonestar's CFO and CAO.

This achievement follows Lonestar's earlier success in its Seed funding round, which also witnessed oversubscription. In the Seed round, the company had set out to raise $5 million but attracted investments totaling $5.225 million.

About Lonestar - Saving Earth's Data One Byte at a Time
Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar®), headquartered in St Petersburg's Maritime and Defense Technology Hub in Florida, has been founded by a proven team of experts from the Cloud and Space verticals to pioneer a future for data at the edge for all of us as. www.lonestarlunar.com

SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.

Also from this source

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to Make History by Transmitting US Declaration to the Moon for Pioneering Disaster Recovery Test

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to Make History by Transmitting US Declaration to the Moon for Pioneering Disaster Recovery Test

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. (Lonestar), a trailblazer in data storage and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), is set to embark on an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Venture Capital

Image1

Financing Agreements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.