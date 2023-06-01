LoneStar Tracking Launches an Innovative, Cost-Effective Automated Freezer Monitoring System

News provided by

LoneStar Tracking

01 Jun, 2023, 11:21 ET

HOUSTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoneStar Tracking, a leader in intelligent tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their groundbreaking automated freezer monitoring and alerting system. This pioneering technology promises to revolutionize the food storage and refrigeration industry, delivering peace of mind for businesses and homeowners alike.

Continue Reading
Freezer temperature monitoring system
Freezer temperature monitoring system

This state-of-the-art system employs a wireless sensor and a gateway, taking temperature measurements at 20-minute intervals. An alert will be triggered should your freezer's temperature go out of the pre-set range, ensuring optimal temperature control and significantly reducing the risk of food spoilage due to a malfunctioning freezer.

"LoneStar Tracking is proud to introduce this innovative system that promises to revolutionize the way freezer temperatures are monitored," said CTO Thomas Remmert. "The importance of maintaining precise temperatures in freezers cannot be overstated, especially in commercial and industrial settings. With our new automated freezer monitoring system, we are providing our clients with an affordable, reliable, and efficient solution to prevent loss and ensure safety."

The key features of this new system include:

Real-time Monitoring: Temperature measurements are taken every 20 minutes, providing comprehensive and accurate data around the clock.

Automated Alerts: The system alerts the user via their preferred communication method (email, text, etc.) if the freezer's temperature ever goes out of the specified range.

Wireless Convenience: The use of a wireless sensor and gateway ensures easy installation and minimal disruption to the user's operations.

Cost-Effective Solution: The competitive price of this innovative system allows businesses and households of all sizes to maintain optimal freezer conditions without breaking the bank.

"We understand the costly implications of freezer failures," said CTO Thomas Remmert. "Our new automated freezer monitoring system is designed to help our clients save money, prevent waste, and maintain health and safety standards. We are excited to bring this game-changing solution to the market."

For more information on LoneStar Tracking's new automated freezer monitoring system, visit https://www.lonestartracking.com/ or contact our sales team at [email protected].

About LoneStar Tracking

LoneStar Tracking is a leading provider of intelligent tracking solutions. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company offers a range of high-performance tracking systems and solutions designed to address the unique needs of businesses and consumers. For more information, please visit www.lonestartracking.com.

Press Contact:

Thomas Remmert

CTO

[email protected]

877-777-8636

SOURCE LoneStar Tracking

Also from this source

IoT Technology Firm Launches New Product To Check Water Tank Levels

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.