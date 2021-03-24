Long & Foster's Greenville Office Ranks No. 1 Companywide in 2020 Unit Sales

GREENVILLE, Del., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenville, Delaware, office of Long & Foster | Christie's International Real Estate, the nation's No. 1 real estate company, as part of HomeServices of America ended the year on a high note. The more than 200 agents in the leading office sold nearly 1,800 units for a total of more than $680 million in volume in 2020.

The Greenville office's unit sales exceeded all other Long & Foster locations for the year, earning them the position of the brokerage's No. 1 office by transaction units for 2020. What is even more noteworthy is that if the Greenville location were its own independent real estate brokerage, it would have ranked in the REAL Trends 500 list of the nation's top brokerages by transaction sides .

"Our agents have tremendous knowledge and expertise in the local real estate market, and we're known throughout our community as the go-to brokerage for area buyers, sellers and renters," said R.T. Christopher, managing broker of the Greenville office. "We're thrilled to be Long & Foster's No. 1 office by transactions for the third year in a row and we're confident that we'll continue to grow and serve even more clients throughout Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania in the years to come."

Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate, agreed with Christopher, sharing his excitement for the office's 2020 accomplishment.

"I'm delighted for our team in Greenville and so proud of what they have achieved as an office and as individual agents in 2020," said Scott. "Long & Foster is the No. 1 real estate firm in the state of Delaware, whose leadership has deep Delaware ties and exposure to the world."

