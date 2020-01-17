Long-Awaited BEGIN Concert Set For March 28th in Torrance, California

"The OAA is grateful to all the ticketholders who have been so patient and understanding throughout this situation," stated Edward Kamiya, OAA President, "We are excited to finally welcome BEGIN to the South Bay."

BEGIN started 30 years ago in Okinawa when Eisho Higa, Masaru Shimabukuro and Hitoshi Uechi, childhood friends from Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, combined their musical talents. Their first single, "I Miss You" debuted in 1990 and since then they have released more than 35 singles, more than 30 albums and 8 DVDs. They released their latest album, "Gajumaru" in October 2019. They attribute blues music and Okinawan culture as inspiration for their music.

Sponsors for the concert include community partners who support OAA's mission of preserving and perpetuating the culture. Titanium Sponsor: Katsuya; Platinum Sponsor: Oki Dog; Gold Sponsors: Sanyo Foods, Taragawa-Ryukyu Ocho, Kamiya Insurance and Orion Beer; Silver Sponsors: Olympic Gift Shoppe, IACE Travel and Haruko & Ronald Hamlin; Bronze Sponsors: Ryujin International, Shin Sen Gumi, King's Hawaiian, The Law Office of Steven I. Awakuni, Simpex Repipe, Kumon Math & Reading Center of Torrance-West, Futaba Landscape, MAPFRE Insurance, Takaokaya, True World Foods, Raymond & Yoshio Kinjo, Red Shell Foods, David Shinjo Dance Studio; and Media Sponsors: The Rafu Shimpo and Lighthouse.

For sponsorship opportunities and media inquiries, please contact Lesley Chinen at lesley@lcproductionsonline.com. For updates on the BEGIN concert and the OAA, follow OAA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @oaamensore.

