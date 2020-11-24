Long-Awaited Book By Rhonda Byrne, Bestselling Author of 'The Secret' On-Sale Today

Nearly fourteen years to the day after Rhonda Byrne's first book, The Secret, was published, her next major work is now available. Whereas The Secret showed us the path to create anything we want to be, do or have, The Greatest Secret reveals the most profound discovery a human being can make and the way out of negativity, fear and suffering, opening the door to a life of permanent happiness and bliss.

The Greatest Secret is filled with accessible practices that can be immediately put to use, as well as profound revelations that take the reader on an incomparable journey. Rhonda Byrne's discovery is reinforced throughout by the revelatory words of sages from around the world, past and present, including: Sailor Bob Adamson; Julian Barbour; David Bingham; Deepak Chopra, MD; Anthony DeMello, SJ; Hale Dwoskin; Peter Dziuban; Jan Frazier; Joel Goldsmith; Dr. David R. Hawkins, MD, PhD; Michael James; Byron Katie; Loch Kelly; J. Krishnamurti; Dr. Robert Lanza; Peter Lawry and Kalyani Lawry; Lester Levenson; Francis Lucille; Shakti Caterina Maggi; Ramana Maharshi; Rhonda's personal teacher; Mooji; Jac O'Keeffe; Sri Poonja; Rose Cross Order; Peter Russell; Rupert Spira; Eckhart Tolle; The Upanishads; Alan Watts; Pamela Wilson; and Paramahansa Yogananda.

About the author : Rhonda Byrne is the creator behind The Secret, a documentary film that swept the world in 2006, changing millions of lives and igniting a global movement. The following year Rhonda's book The Secret was released, which was translated into 50 languages and remains one of the longest-running bestsellers of this century. Her other bestselling titles include The Power, The Magic, and Hero. Rhonda was born in Australia and now lives in California. More at https://www.thesecret.tv/

THE GREATEST SECRET

by Rhonda Byrne

Published by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

On sale: November 24, 2020 | $26.99 Hardcover | ISBN: 9780063078482

Also Available as an eBook and Audiobook

