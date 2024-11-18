Long Beach Bar Association Honors Attorney Robin D. Perry as Lawyer of the Year

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Beach attorney Robin D. Perry has been honored by the Long Beach Bar as the 2024 Lawyer of the Year. He will be recognized at the Association's 108th Annual Installation Dinner & Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Long Beach Hyatt Regency.

Robin Perry is one of Long Beach's premier attorneys with a focus on criminal defense, personal injury and business law. For more than 25 years, Perry has owned The Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates, in which he has earned a reputation as a dedicated advocate, providing strategic legal counsel across a broad range of legal matters.

He is a past-president of the Long Beach Bar Association and currently serves on its Board of Governors. He's also a past-president of the Long Beach Civil Service Commission and has served in varying capacities for non-profits in and around Long Beach, CA.

Robin and his firm have obtained various seven-figure settlements for individual and corporate clients, such as obtaining a $1.275 million settlement on behalf of the family of a man struck and killed by a truck driver. He also took part in obtaining a $13 million settlement on behalf of the family of a woman killed by a school safety officer in Long Beach.

The Lawyer of the Year award is one of the highest honors given by the Long Beach Bar Association, recognizing an attorney who exemplifies leadership, professionalism, and service to the legal profession and the broader community.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by my colleagues at the Long Beach Bar Association," said Perry. "This award reflects not only my efforts but the hard work and dedication of my team at The Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates. We are committed to providing exceptional legal services to our clients and supporting the Long Beach community."

About The Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates

The Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates is a respected law firm in Long Beach, CA, specializing in business litigation, employment law, criminal defense, personal injury, and code enforcement defense for businesses. For more information, visit https://www.lordp.net/.

SOURCE Law Offices of Robin D. Perry & Associates