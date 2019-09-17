Long Beach-Based CPA Firm O&S CPAs Receives National Recognition

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O&S CPAs & Business Advisors, a rapidly growing CPA firm, was recently named as one of the 2019 Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work For, as well as One of the Best Companies for Women 2019 from Databird Journal. These award programs are designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the industry, benefiting its economy, workforce and businesses.

Accounting Today has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify professional accounting companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. With 300 accounting firms considered for the list, O&S CPAs was one of the few South Bay firms to be honored as a member of the 100 firm list. Accounting Today annually honors the best employers in the industry, with evaluations based on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. In addition, the publication surveyed O&S employees regarding employee experience.

"The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession," said Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood. "They are outstanding places to build a career."

Databird Journal has identified a list of the 20 Best Companies for Women in 2019 for organizations in any industry with fewer than 4,000 employees. O&S CPAs ranked sixth on the list based on employee feedback. Databird Journal honors the best employers offering a diverse workforce, workplace gender equality and diversity interventions.

"We are proud to be recognized for building a diverse and supportive company culture that engages our staff in their own growth and success," said Paul Scholz, Managing Partner. "A big thank you to all of our employees as we celebrate our fifteenth anniversary with significant growth. We look forward to working even harder to exceed the expectations of our team through our core values and professional development programs."

About O&S CPAs & Business Advisors

O&S CPAs & Business Advisors is a highly ranked and rapidly growing Certified Public Accounting and consulting firm located in Long Beach. Serving clients across Southern California, we work with privately held businesses, nonprofit organizations, and high net-worth individuals. Services include audit, CFO services, enhanced tax planning, profitability consulting and valuation. Our specialty areas include charter schools, real estate, construction, FQHCs, manufacturing, estate/trust and private foundations. With a comprehensive range of services, we are large enough to have full service capabilities, yet small enough to offer personal service to you and your staff. O&S is recognized for the 2019 Top 100 Accounting Firms, Los Angeles Business Journal "The List" and 2019 Best of Accounting by ClearlyRated. Visit us at: www.oniskoscholz.com .

SOURCE O&S CPAs & Business Advisors

Related Links

http://www.oniskoscholz.com

