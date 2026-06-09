Long Beach, CA Celebrates America's 250th with Three Simultaneous Firework Shows on the Water & a Week of Sporting Events

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Beach will celebrate Independence Day in unforgettable fashion with "Sea to Shining LBC: America's 250," a weeklong patriotic celebration blending pyrotechnics, athletics and entertainment, culminating in a spectacular Independence Day fireworks finale with three simultaneous shows stretching across the city's 5.5-mile coastline.

Sea to Shining LBC is Long Beach's biggest Fourth of July celebration ever, with three simultaneous fireworks shows along the coast on July 4, 2026.

Building up to July 4, Long Beach's tribute to America's semiquincentennial will feature a weeklong preview of the city's role in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The celebration will showcase competitions in coastal rowing/Beach Sprints (June 27-28, 9 AM starts), Kite surfing (all week), and water polo (July 2-3). Details including locations along the waterfront and participating athletes are forthcoming.

The centerpiece celebration features multiple free synchronized fireworks shows launched simultaneously from three barges positioned off Granada Beach, Junipero Beach, and the Queen Mary that will be visible from locations all along the coast. The free displays are expected to last approximately 20 minutes and illuminate the shoreline during the city's most ambitious Fourth of July celebration. Suggested viewing locations include all along the bluff, Lion's Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, the Belmont Pier, beaches and more.

Sea to Shining LBC is the passion project of John Morris, legendary Long Beach restaurateur whose career spans decades and includes co-founding Legends, widely recognized as America's first dedicated sports bar. Morris now operates Boathouse on the Bay. Raised outside of Liverpool, England, he immigrated to the United States at age 15, served in the U.S. Air Force and has never shied away from expressing his appreciation for his adopted country. Sea to Shining LBC reflects both his patriotism and his vision for bringing the community together through a world-class celebration.

"For me, America has always represented opportunity, freedom and the belief that anything is possible," Morris said. "I came here as a teenager from England, served in the Air Force and built my life and career in this country and in Long Beach. What better way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than by putting on the biggest fireworks show this city has ever seen?"

Morris noted that the celebration is also a fundraiser for local charities, as Big Bang on the Bay had been in past years. The funds are collected by the nonprofit Eminent Giving Initiative and will be disbursed to local charities like Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach, Autism Partnership Foundation, YMCA of Greater Long Beach, and several more. To donate or for information about event sponsorship, visit the fundraising page on Zeffy.

"Sea to Shining LBC is a celebration of our nation's history, our cities future, and the spirit that makes Long Beach unique," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "From world-class athletic competitions to a spectacular fireworks finale along our coast, this unforgettable week will salute our country and showcase Long Beach as we look toward 2028."

"Long Beach is promoting the nation's 250th birthday like other major metropolitan cities across the country, with three simultaneous shows spanning the city's coast," said Steve Goodling, President & CEO of Visit Long Beach. "It is going to be a memorable and historic Fourth of July celebration for our city. Whether you're watching from a boat on the water or on the beach, it'll be a spectacle to remember."

While there will be plenty of free viewing spots along the coast, particularly near the popular Lions Lighthouse, premium viewing experiences will also be offered at several iconic waterfront locations, including the Queen Mary, Claire's at the Museum at the Long Beach Museum of Art, and aboard Harbor Breeze Cruises vessels during the fireworks display. Go to www.visitlongbeach.com for updates and further details.

At the Queen Mary, "Cheers to 250 Years!" will run from 3 to 10 p.m., featuring live music and family-friendly attractions including themed entertainment zones, tribute bands, DJs, strolling performers, interactive games and classic American food and beverages. A special World War II aircraft flyover honoring America's military history and the Queen Mary's wartime legacy is also planned.

Along Ocean Boulevard, Claire's at the Museum at the Long Beach Museum of Art will offer panoramic Pacific Ocean views, creating one of the coastline's most scenic fireworks viewing experiences. Meanwhile, Harbor Breeze Cruises will give guests the opportunity to watch the synchronized fireworks from the water with unmatched views of all three barges.

For more information on Fourth of July festivities in Long Beach, go to https://www.visitlongbeach.com/events/annual-events/fourth-of-july/.

About Visit Long Beach: Visit Long Beach markets and promotes the City of Long Beach as a destination for leisure travel, conventions and events. Founded in 1982 as a nonprofit corporation, the organization employs myriad strategies to publicize and market the city, including traditional advertising, content marketing, media relations, and robust convention client services. Visit Long Beach has a membership program for local businesses, providing them with marketing and publicity services including web listings, social media promotions, and exposure to convention clients.

CONTACT

Samantha Mehlinger

Visit Long Beach

562-896-3290

[email protected]

SOURCE Visit Long Beach