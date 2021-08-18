Long Beach Educational Nonprofit Selects Ryan Nuckolls-Rosa as Executive Director

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arts education nonprofit Dramatic Results has selected Ryan Nuckolls-Rosa, the current Operations Director, as its next Executive Director. Nuckolls-Rosa will succeed Christi Wilkins, who moved on in May after 29 years at the organization.

Ryan Nuckolls-Rosa has been selected as the new Executive Director for Dramatic Results, and educational non-profit in Long Beach, CA. Ryan Nuckolls-Rosa collaborates with ABC Project Summer STEAM students from Long Beach Schools on a design challenge project to create a solution to rising sea levels at the US Sailing Center.

Nuckolls-Rosa first joined Dramatic Results—a Long Beach-based nonprofit that engages students, underserved schools, and communities through STEAM—in 2018 and helped to secure a multi-year grant funded by the US Department of Education for the ABC Project. The project connects community agencies to provide equitable access to historically excluded youth, implements diverse efforts to engage families, and mentors students across career pathways. In 2019, she took over the agency's operations, directed and advanced the organization's internal systems for management and human resources, which improved team morale, communication, and effectiveness.

"Ryan is a positive and energetic leader. Her operational excellence combined with her practical approach to problem-solving, passion for the arts, and leveraging the community to help students have earned her the esteem of Dramatic Results' Board, staff, and donors," said Board President Sydney Hamilton. "The Board is excited to work with Ryan as our new Executive Director and is confident that Dramatic Results will be well-positioned under her guidance to thrive in the years to come."

Prior to joining Dramatic Results, Ryan lived abroad in Shanghai, China, where she managed art exhibitions and educational programs at the Shanghai Himalayas Museum, served as Head of Production for curatorial projects at the nonprofit ArtHub, and spent several years teaching English. Ryan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Emory University.

"I appreciate the Board's confidence in me and I'm delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. Dramatic Results will continue to provide the excellent educational services and programs our students and communities deserve, which is more important today than ever before," Nuckolls-Rosa said. "I look forward to taking us to a new level as we begin to evolve our programming and development practices in 2021."

As Executive Director, Nuckolls-Rosa will work closely with staff and the Dramatic Results Board to ensure the organization will continue to adapt to serve students in a new COVID-19 learning environment. One of her first acts as Director will be to oversee the transformation of the agency's fundraising and development efforts in order to diversify sources of revenue to create long-lasting organizational sustainability. She will also oversee the continued expansion of new programs, including the recent launch of the agency's first Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion Committee.

ABOUT DRAMATIC RESULTS

Dramatic Results is a nonprofit that designs and delivers educational programming using art, design, and culture as entryways into STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). By providing in-class and out-of-school opportunities in historically underrepresented communities, innovative programs prepare learners to be empathetic, resilient, and critical thinkers using methodologies like Design Thinking and Social-Emotional Learning to fuel collaboration and creativity. Since 1992, Dramatic Results programs have had measurable impacts on 500 classroom teachers and over 35,000 students' social, emotional, and academic performance. Visit www.dramaticresults.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

Talia Sandoval

562-595-4600

[email protected]

SOURCE Dramatic Results