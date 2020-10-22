Long Beach Live Offers A Modern Approach To How Groups Convene

Long Beach Live is noteworthy for its digital-first approach. Taking cues from hosting events such as Twitch and TED, both of which enjoy highly engaged audiences in real life and online, the LBCEC campus has been turned into a multi-camera, multi-space broadcast facility. Virtual audiences are encouraged to participate using Long Beach Live's digital platform that allows for chat, social integration and other remote interactivity.

To usher in this new era and retain its full-service commitment, the Long Beach CVB has created a new role that will act as a liaison between planners and the LBCEC. The Director of Creative Initiatives is akin to an executive producer guiding the planning process and ensuring a cohesive bridge between the live events execution and a sophisticated broadcast production. Additionally, the entire Long Beach CVB team has received PCMA's Digital Event Strategist (DES) certification. A show producer with a background in the television and film industry will manage the production crew.

Recent changes to the campus include boosting bandwidth capabilities that rival the largest of convention centers and broadcast facilities, increased installation of lighting in all venues, stand-alone studio, array of remote-controlled robotic cameras, production and edit space, and more.

"Long Beach Live is an innovative solution to renewing the state of the meetings industry," said Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau. "The industry has largely focused on the in-person experience. However, blended events present the opportunity for greater connection, larger audiences, evergreen content, smaller carbon footprint, ongoing engagement and more."

Goodling also added, "While our new offering is launching on the heels of the pandemic, this endeavor has long been at the forefront of our organization as we worked with our planners to assess needs and address challenges. Events will always be at the heart of what we do and there is no replacement for the networking opportunities that happens when attending in-person. However, we know people have busy lives and other responsibilities and Long Beach Live gives those unable to travel a new way to attend and connect."

The award-winning sales team from the Long Beach CVB and LBCEC has long been a favorite with meetings planners searching for full-service support and unique high-impact spaces. Now, they also have a resource that takes the guesswork out of blended events and provides a completely customizable program that will garner attention from attendees both in-person and remote.

