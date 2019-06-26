Long Beach Medical Center First Hospital in Los Angeles County to Use Groundbreaking Technology for Guided Personalized Shoulder Replacement Surgeries

ExactechGPS provides surgeons with real-time visual guidance and alignment data in total shoulder surgery. Similar to a navigation device in your car, this advanced platform provides a visual map of the patient's joint on a screen, allowing surgeons to combine preoperative planning with intraoperative computer-assisted technology to perform implant alignment specific to the patient's needs.

"ExactechGPS enhances visibility of shoulder anatomy during surgery, allowing surgeons the ability of precise placement of implants," said Michael Pahl, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center, Long Beach Medical Center. "As the first of its kind offered in the area, ExactechGPS offers patients improved outcomes in shoulder surgical procedures close to home."

ExactechGPS combines surgeon expertise with an advanced computer system to perform the patient's shoulder surgery with a goal of improved accuracy and precision. Personalized for a patient's unique bone structure and anatomy, ExactechGPS is designed to allow surgeons to decide where to remove bone and place the shoulder implant in the optimal position.

The technology's preoperative planning tool allows surgeons to plan their cases in advance of the surgery through a virtual simulation. Surgeons can then execute their plan in real time during the surgery based on a 3-D anatomical model of the patient's shoulder, making adjustments as needed.

"Our community benefits from the modern surgical technologies, like ExactechGPS, that Long Beach Medical Center provides," said Dr. Pahl. "ExactechGPS provides patients a solution for chronic shoulder pain that impacts their quality of life and disrupts healthy sleep."

The MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center is dedicated to offering the latest and most effective treatments for joint replacement. Long Beach Medical Center features a dedicated unit for joint replacement patients with private rooms and a joint care coordinator to help patients navigate their joint replacement experience.

For more information about ExactechGPS or to schedule an appointment with a Long Beach Medical Center surgeon trained to use ExactechGPS, call 800-MEMORIAL or visit memorialcare.org/LBJointReplacement.

Additional information about the technology can be found at www.ExactechGPS.com.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

Long Beach Medical Center, part of OC-based MemorialCare, has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center has an outstanding record of innovation and medical advances, along with numerous accolades. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. The entire care team works diligently to provide the highest level of care for chronic diseases, critical illnesses, outpatient procedures, older adult support and medical disorders. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

