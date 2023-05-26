Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030 at an 8.4% CAGR

26 May, 2023, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polypropylene (PP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyamide (PA) segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
The Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$817.7 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
- Celanese Corporation
- Daicel Polymer Limited
- PlastiComp Inc.
- PolyOne Corporation
- PPG Fiber Glass
- RTP Company
- SABIC
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- TechnoCompound GmbH
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
178
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$3 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$5.7 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
8.4 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Consumption Analysis
- Factors Driving LFT Consumption
- Automotive Industry: The Major End-Use Sector for LFT
- A Peek into the Competitive Landscape
- Long Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- LFT In The Macro Economic Perspective - A Review
- Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact
- Market on Growth Path In spite of Volatility in Global PMI
- Positive Eurozone Economic Outlook Bodes Well for the Market
- Fiscal Cliff Concerns in the US and the Road Ahead
- Application Market Overview & Trends
- Automotive Market
- Product Innovations to Woo Automotive Manufacturers
- Technological Improvements Enhance Durability of LFT Auto Components
- LFTs- An Ideal Lightweight Substitute for Metals in the Auto Industry
- Recyclability - Vital to Promote Uptake of LFT in Automotive Sector
- Global Automotive Industry at a Glance
- Rising Global Automotive Production - A Business Case
- In-line Compounding Process Increases the Uptake of LFT
- Demand from Non-Automotive Sector on the Rise
- Select Market Trends
- Hybrid LFTs Come to the Fore; Set to Drive Adoption of LFTs
- Natural Fiber Reinforcements Gaining Prominence in LFRTs
- Cellulose Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic - A Natural Alternative
- Advantages of LFT Gives an Upper Hand over GMT
- Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene - A Cut above the Rest
- Focus on Performance Improvement Fuels Research
- New Techniques Emerge for More Realistic Microstructure Simulation and Representation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5r40a
