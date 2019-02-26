Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market to Exceed $3bn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market demand will grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 to USD 3 billion by 2025, according to a Global Market Insights, Inc. report. Growing consumer preferences towards featherweight products may significantly surge long fiber thermoplastics (LFT) market size as it boasts high strength to weight ratio. Properties including, recyclability and bio-degradability make it appropriate for use in automotive, aerospace, sports and furniture applications thereby driving product demand.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market is set to surpass demand of above 690 kilo tons by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Pre-fabricated movable properties are rising with expanding urbanization accomplishments which has increased demand for lightweight furniture's. Long fiber thermoplastics market demand may witness growth due to its extensive usage in the furniture industry as it boasts UV and chemical resistance which safeguards furniture material from harsh conditions. LFT upholds good mechanical stability affirms its viability in this industry.

Sluggish living standards has increased obesity disorders has shifted consumer towards sports activities like cycling which in turn may increase long fiber thermoplastics market demand. LFT has application in manufacturing bicycles as it indorses frothy properties which ensure better-quality of handling and rideability of bicycles which may amplify market growth.

LFT manufactured using polyurethane for manufacturing of cars, trucks, and tractors. These thermoplastics boasts lightweight, impact & scratch resistive nature ensures reduction of curb weight & long-lasting durability of automobiles. These factors will increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles and will offer better stability and handling on roads which may stimulate long fiber thermoplastics market demand.

These products are intermingled with polycarbonate for utilization in construction market as it sustains excellent UV filtration, impact, glare and scratch resistant finishing which ensures low maintenance of buildings & houses and protect them from harsh environmental conditions which may boost market size.

The upsurge in consumption of substitutes like polyvinyl chloride and thermosets in automotive, construction and aviation industry due to its wider availability and lesser outlays might hamper the growth of long fiber thermoplastics market demand.

China long fiber thermoplastics industry size may witness significant gains up to 10.5% in the forecast timeline. The product being thermal and chemical resistant in nature is used for the construction of waste treatment plants. Sanitization initiative taken by the Chinese government may lead to the growth of the LFT market.

Long fiber thermoplastics market demand may witness an upward trend due to its usage in the electrical and electronic industry in the formulation of electric appliances. It is widely utilized in the formulation of microwave ovens, geysers, hairdryers, air conditioners and fans which may amplify product demand.

Global LFT industry size from furniture applications is anticipated to exceed USD 70 million by 2025. These thermoplastics are biodegradable which ensures eco-friendly characteristics and are appropriate to use in the furniture industry for assembly of beach chairs, movable ladders, and tables which may expand product growth.

Global long fiber thermoplastics market size from sports & leisure application is estimated to exceed 30-kilotons in the estimated timeline. Increasing long fiber thermoplastics demand because of its applications in the creation of sports components including bicycles, manual scooters, snowboard and surfing boards as it upholds featherlight and sturdy properties which will nurture LFT demand.

Global long fiber thermoplastics market share is slightly fragmented with key industry players includes Celanese Corporation, Asahi Kasei, SABIC, Solvay group, Plasticomp, RTP Company, and Quadrant Group. Manufacturing companies are contributing more funds to research & development activities to develop innovative products from long fiber thermoplastics.

