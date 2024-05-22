Long Grove Pharmaceuticals Launches Premix Norepinephrine

Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection will help meet critical supply reliability and patient safety needs

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is a New Day for Norepinephrine! Long Grove Pharmaceuticals now offers ready-to-use Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride in the 16 mg/250mL (64 mcg/mL) strength and anticipates the availability of the 4 mg/250 mL (16 mcg/mL) and 8 mg/250 mL (32 mcg/mL) strengths in early summer.

This ready-to-use premix has a 24-month shelf life at room temperature and is safe to use up to seven days after removal from the foil overwrap. A new source for Norepinephrine is a much needed addition to the fragile critical care supply chain. The convenience and safety of this manufactured premix formulation will help hospital pharmacies focus their limited resources on addressing unique and critical patient needs.

"We're very happy to help play a role in relieving some of the stresses that our hospital pharmacy colleagues face every day. Over the last six months, we have met with many customers who have shared their ongoing challenges and have been very supportive of our efforts to bring a safe, convenient premix Norepinephrine to market," said Peter Karas, Chief Commercial Officer of Long Grove Pharmaceuticals.

Norepinephrine in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection is indicated to raise blood pressure in adult patients with severe, acute hypotension, and it is one of the most commonly used injectable medications in the critical care setting.

About Long Grove Pharmaceuticals

Long Grove Pharmaceuticals, LLC was established in 2019 by Water Street Healthcare Partners. The company is part of Capstone Development Services, LLC, which has been developing products in partnership with the world's premier pharmaceutical and medical device organizations since 2013. Combining decades of pharmaceutical and hospital leadership experience with a portfolio of specialized, complex drug formulations, Long Grove Pharmaceuticals is delivering differentiated products that increase hospital pharmacy operational efficiency and help improve the quality of patient care.

