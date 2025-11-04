Long Home Launches "Project Rebuild" to Support Homeowners Impacted by NEWPRO Closure

Company steps in to help homeowners complete unfinished projects and rebuild trust across New England

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Following the sudden closure of NEWPRO Home Solutions on Tuesday, October 28, hundreds of homeowners across New England have been left with unfinished bathroom remodels, roof replacements, and other home improvement projects.

In response, Long Home, a trusted family-owned home improvement company with more than 80 years of service, has launched Project Rebuild — a community initiative designed to help affected homeowners complete their projects and regain peace of mind.

"Our hearts go out to the families who are left in limbo," said Katie DePaola, Director of Communications at Long Home. "We've served homeowners for decades, and we feel a responsibility to step up and help our neighbors finish what was started. Project Rebuild is about rebuilding trust — one home at a time."

Through Project Rebuild, Long Home will:

Honor deposits up to $3,000 for homeowners who present proof of an unfulfilled NEWPRO contract.

Provide free consultations to evaluate the status of incomplete projects.

Offer guaranteed, high-quality completion backed by Long Home's industry-leading warranties and installation standards.

Long Home is already at work assisting homeowners who were left mid-project — including one Massachusetts family whose bathroom was demolished before work stopped. Footage of these "rescue projects" will be shared in coming weeks as part of Long Home's commitment to transparency and community rebuilding.

"Long Home has always been defined by doing right by our customers," added DePaola. "When a company fails, it doesn't just hurt the industry — it hurts real people. We want to make sure those homeowners aren't forgotten."

Homeowners affected by the NEWPRO closure can visit this link to learn more or submit their information for assistance. A Long Home representative will reach out within 48 hours to review each case individually.

About Project Rebuild

Project Rebuild is an independent community initiative by Long Home created to assist homeowners affected by the closure of NEWPRO Home Solutions. Through this program, Long Home is offering deposit relief, free consultations, and professional project completion services to Rebuild confidence in home improvement across New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Long Home is not affiliated with NEWPRO Home Solutions or its closure trustees.

About Long Home

Founded in 1945, Long Home is a family-owned leader in home improvement, specializing in bathroom remodeling, roofing, and replacement solutions. For over eight decades, Long Home has proudly served homeowners throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic, delivering expert craftsmanship, superior products, and customer-first service backed by industry-leading warranties.

Long Home. Family-owned. Trusted for over 80 years.

