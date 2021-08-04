Long Island, NY-Based King Quality Construction, Inc. Receives Esteemed GAF Premium System Professional and President's Club Awards

King Quality has also been recognized as the recipient of the 2020 GAF President's Club Award. This award celebrates exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry.

"It is an honor to receive these coveted recognitions from the leading roofing manufacturer in the industry," said Jeff Brett, chief executive officer of King Quality. "As a longtime contractor and exterior home designer, I take great pride in servicing the roofing and home improvement needs of the residents of Long Island."

King Quality is also active in its community, supporting Habitat for Humanity of Suffolk and Lighthouse Mission in Bellport, Long Island. A member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry and the National Roofing Contractors Association, King Quality is a GAF Certified SlateCrafter™, a GAF Certified Green Roofer™, and an EPA-certified lead-safe firm. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and holds an A+ rating.

About King Quality Construction, Inc.

King Quality assembles Long Island's most reputable, dependable, quality-driven and award-winning team of roofing, siding, and window contractors. The company provides its customers with a one-of-a-kind home, an experience and result fit for a king or queen, and peace of mind for a lifetime. For more information, visit https://www.kingquality.com.



