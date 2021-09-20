Long Island Press And Dan's Papers Rank Nationwide Mortgage Bankers #2 Best Mid-Sized Company In Long Island, NY

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATIONWIDE MORTGAGE BANKERS has ranked #2 for The Best Mid-Size Businesses on the 2021 Long Island, NY Top Workplaces by Long Island Press and Dan's Papers! The anonymous companywide survey to qualify for the award was administered by employee technology company Energage LLC, which uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection.

Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of the Board at NMB stated, "People Matter. Our culture is collaborative, positive, and team oriented, which attracts the best and brightest in the industry to join us in building a better tomorrow. We've continued to be a company that cares not only about our own employees but also those that serve our community. This recognition is another example of how we live our core values and make a difference together."

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, states, "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

In 2021, NMB also ranked #6 in Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces (Medium), #4 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (Small And Medium) and #2 in Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ (Small And Medium). Learn more about NMB on Fox News Network's "Trending Today"

Steinberg concludes, "Our employees are what drive NMB. When you create a culture that isn't just writing on the wall, production and success will follow."

About Nationwide Mortgage Bankers

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB) was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. NMB's mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

"NMBNOW" "NMBNOW.Com" "Americasa" and "Americasa Home Loans" are registered DBAs of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc 68 S Service Rd Suite 400, Melville, NY 11747 ("NMB"). NMB is in no way affiliated with "Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company". NMB is Registered with the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System NMLS #819382.

