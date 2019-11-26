HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island real estate law firm, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., discusses what to do after deciding to sell your commercial real estate property.

Deciding to sell your commercial real estate property can seem like a daunting task. The steps you take immediately after your decision to sell can make or break your experience in terms of time, money, and hassle. Here are some things you can do after deciding to sell your commercial real estate property that can help you do so successfully.

Enlist the help of professionals. If you are selling the property as an owner, it may be the most beneficial to get the help of a real estate broker who specializes in commercial real estate. It would also be beneficial to speak with a real estate attorney, even if you are a broker working on behalf of a client. This will be especially important during the contract phase.

Get your paperwork in order. It is important to have copies of all documentation on hand in case a potential buyer acts quickly. You should have the following documents on hand:

Appraisals

Copy of the deed

Certificates of Occupancy and Certificates of Completion

Any current leases

Tax documents and information

Previous bills

It's also important to understand all of the information in the documents and what they mean, which your real estate broker or attorney can help you with.

Make sure the property is appealing. To sell your property faster and for more value, take the steps necessary to make sure it is appealing and attractive. Most importantly, fix any damages or issues that interfere with the functionality or safety of the building. Then, make sure all features are up to date. Installing eco-friendly lighting and electrical systems can significantly increase the value of the property. Once those are done, focus on the purely aesthetic updates that give the property curb appeal.

Selling your commercial property can be a lot of work, but with these tips and expert guidance, you can do so easily.

About Markotsis & Lieberman

Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C. Real Estate Attorney Long Island is a general practice law firm. Practice areas include real estate, litigation (commercial and civil), business formations, agreements and transactions, and wills, trusts and estates. Our team of seasoned attorneys are here to guide you through every step of the legal process providing personalized attention to every client. When you're facing a complicated legal situation, our team of legal experts is there to fight for your rights.

SOURCE Markotsis & Lieberman, P.C.

Related Links

http://mlesq.com

