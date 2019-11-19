HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island residential real estate attorney, Markotsis & Lieberman P.C., lists 5 questions to ask during a contract dispute.

When a party goes against the terms of a contract, the contract is considered breached. This is grounds for legal action if the plaintiff can prove that the contract in question is valid, the contract was breached, they have lived up to the standards of the contract, and they have suffered damages as a result of the breach. Engaging in a contract dispute can be complicated, so here are five questions to ask during the process.

Do I have the right representation? The most important question to ask when entering a contract dispute is about representation. Contract law is complex and can get complicated, so it is in your best interest to have an experienced real estate attorney representing you to get the best possible outcome.



What level of breach is this? Different levels of breach of contract yield different legal outcomes. The different levels are:

Minor: some terms of the agreement were broken but it may be a material breach. Anticipatory: a party declares that it does not intend to perform under the contract before it is to perform. Material: a serious violation of a contract term



Was the contract signed under valid conditions? Contracts must be valid to be disputed. If a contract was signed under duress or with one party lacking mental capacity, it may be considered void. Therefore, a new contract would have to be drafted.



What process will yield the best solution? While it is within your legal right to sue if someone breaches a contract, it might not always be the best solution. Sometimes settling outside of court, with the assistance of legal counsel, can be the best option for both parties. Be sure to consult an attorney to decide which option is best.



How do I prevent this from happening again? Once you have gone through a contract dispute, you'll want to make sure it does not happen again. Next time you are entering into contract, be sure to have the guidance of an expert attorney to make sure all contract details are well understood.

