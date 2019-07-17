PATCHOGUE, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To stay ahead of competitors, it benefits businesses to utilize social media and its various tools. In an effort to draw attention to social media tools, Long Island SEO company, fishbat, discusses social media technology that can benefit construction companies.

Social media offers numerous benefits to construction companies and NY SEO companies, including the establishment of a digital presence and the ability to stay connected with consumers. There are many types of technology that not only keep these companies relevant but ensure long-term success. Social media technology comes in many forms. With the right digital strategy, construction companies and social media can work together to create results that traditional methods can't create. Here are a few examples to be mindful of.

Facebook – With over 2.3 billion users, Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world today. While it's often regarded as a platform that lets family members and friends stay connected, it can benefit any company looking to leave their digital footprint. Along with the ability to communicate through standard posts, Facebook has its own instant messaging app named Messenger. This allows for quicker communication, as well as an alternative method for customer service. These are just a few reasons Facebook benefits construction companies.

Twitter – Few examples of social media technology are as synonymous with rapid communication as Twitter. This website is designed with snappy verbal exchanges with mind that the average tweet exceeds 40 characters. Twitter boasts over 320 million active users, which makes it one of the best platforms for establishing authority. When relevant tweets are shared by companies, complete with hashtags that help with search, authority builds. Not unlike Facebook, Twitter can be used to reach out to a wide audience.

LinkedIn – Social media is used to stay connected to consumers and business owners alike; the latter is where LinkedIn shines. Regarded as the largest social media network for professionals, LinkedIn provides a platform for business owners to connect. While many users simply connect with one another, other uses take conversations further. With LinkedIn, construction companies can establish and build relationships with decision makers across various industries. LinkedIn is a prominent, invaluable example of social media technology.

Social media technology is essential in the digital age, especially as more companies adopt practices that prioritize digital media. Traditional marketing methods such as brochures, flyers, and direct mail aren't exposed to as large of an audience as they were decades ago. Digital methods, social media being one of the most widely-used, are essential for generating leads and increasing sales.

