Long Island SEO Company, fishbat, Offers 3 Ways Fast Food Chains Can Profit From Social Media Influencer Promotions

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast food industry generates close to $600 billion in revenue, which makes it one of the most profitable industries in the world. Nonetheless, even the most established fast food brands should have an online presence, including a social media strategy to help them out market other chains in the intensely competitive landscape. With the right influencer marketing strategy, fast food chains will see greater returns. Long Island SEO company, fishbat, offers 3 critical aspects of influencer campaigns for fast food chains.

1. Engaging Content – When discussing the benefits social media influencer promotions offer, enticing, dare we say "delicious" content, is important. In concept, it's simple enough to take a picture of a hamburger, chicken sandwich, or any other common fast food item and post it online. While a photo may generate some traffic, the impact can be amplified several times over with an influencer promotion. If someone clicks on to a fast food chain's social media account and sees a celebrity that they like with a fast food item, their interest will pique. From there, they may inquire to see what makes it a must-try item. With an influencer promotion, attention-grabbing content is crafted and the positive brand association and endorsement often entices foot traffic.

2. Audience Building – Influencers are defined by multiple attributes, one of the most important being their sizable audiences. When an influencer makes a post on Instagram, for instance, likes, comments, and tags will follow in no time. If the goal of a fast food chain is to build their own audience, partnering with an influencer is a great way to jump-start that process. Not only will this help the fast food chain in question reach more people but acquire more followers across all digital channels. The more followers a certain restaurant has, the wider their reach will become, specifically when promoting current and upcoming products. In essence, an influencer's ability to gain supporters will carry over to the fast food chain they partner with.

3. Authority Establishment – If an individual must choose between dining at a little-known restaurant and a recognized establishment, they're likely to lean toward the latter. This is mainly due to the authority that they've built over time. Fast food chains can partner with influencers for the purpose of establishing authority in the eyes of their audiences. The more authority a fast food chain has, the more buyers they'll attract. In an industry that's as competitive as fast food, trust is an invaluable commodity. The stronger a fast food chain's authority becomes, the more trustworthy they're regarded as. The confidence of a powerful "foodie" or trusted influencer only furthers a brand's position as a trusted source.

With the help of influencer promotions, those in the fast food industry will be able to reach more people, facilitating the long-term growth of their businesses. Reaching out to and partnering with influencers will take time, so consult a local SEO agency New York to learn more.

About fishbat: fishbat Long Island Search Engine Marketing is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

