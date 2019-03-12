Long Island SEO Company, fishbat, Shares 5 Tips on Creating Engaging Videos that Attract New Customers

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that video is one of the most powerful marketing tools any brand can use, from fashion sneakers to cutting-edge software. Whether your campaigns are used to promote your marketplace, manufacturing company, or to build a personal brand for your blog, video can reach out and connect with customers in a way that no other marketing channel can. Long Island SEO Company, fishbat, shares a few key pointers on how to make original brand videos that will engage your audience and attract new customers to your brand.

Get Funky in the First Few Frames

In the last year, more and more platforms are starting to use video preview clips as a way to make their interfaces more engaging. Those first few frames are now your audition stage, a 1-3 second silent elevator pitch, and you can totally rock it. Get creative, get funky, and use those first few frames of your video wisely. Make sure your opening image is eye-catching and includes some kind of fascinating movement and you'll be sure to catch a few new curious viewers on preview alone.

Answer Curiosity-Inspiring Questions

The titles, themes, and content of your videos also matters a lot for both attracting new customers and engaging your growing online audience. The easiest way to get your foot in the door on fascinating content is to answer questions that spark curiosity. This wraps up all the SEO power of a FAQ with the star power of explaining – through video – something that your viewers are dying to know.

It's a safe bet to start with commonly asked questions. But if you really want to pique viewer curiosity and inspire casual browsers to tune right in, ask questions the audience didn't expect. Offer them answers to questions they didn't even know to ask, but now can't wait to find out. What do dolphin family structures look like? How many pounds of pressure does it take to break through a glass ceiling? Pair it with a mind-blowing thumbnail image and you'll have new viewers by the handful.

Hide Promotional Clues in Your Videos

Customer engagement is one of the greatest goals of video marketing, but it's also one of the most challenging. Unless you're filming live podcasts as your video campaign, it's not easy to interact directly with the audience in a recorded video, without giving them additional ways to interact with the audience externally such as hiding promotional clues inside the video and challenging your audience to find them like an eye-spy game. As an example, you might make a web-store discount code that will be a combination of an animal and a number that appear in the video. Then any social media follower who watches your video all the way through and catches the clues will get a fun themed discount. Talk about an incentive to watch.

Dig Deep, Get Emotional, Connect

Finally, never forget the value of genuine human emotion. When your host is talking about something they care about, it shows and your viewers will appreciate that. Ever wonder why some DIY and How-To videos are more popular than others? Often, it's because they have a technician front-and-center who loves their work and explaining it to the audience. The ones that don't do so well are more likely to have a paid voice actor reading a script off-screen.

So, make it a point to connect with your audience. If you have one host, build your videos around speaking with pathos. Or, if you feature different people every time, seek out guests and guest-hosts who are ready to talk to the audience about something they love, something they hate, or a message they really want to share. That pathos comes through and will draw in your audience in a way that polished commercials never could.

