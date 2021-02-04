Long Island Spirits Launches LiV Craft Vodka Canned Cocktails Nationally

BAITING HOLLOW, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island Spirits announced today it has launched its new line of LiV Craft Vodka Canned Cocktails nationally. These 100% all natural, low calory, ready-to-drink cocktails are both sugar and gluten free. LiV Craft Cocktails are 5%ABV; refreshingly delicious delivering amazing flavor with only 100 calories per 12 ounce can. Award winning LiV Standard Edition Vodka is the integral base for the canned cocktails, the Vodka is blended with sparkling water and all-natural juices and flavors. LiV Vodka has been distilled by Long Island Spirits since 2007; Standard Edition is made sustainably from local Long Island corn in authentic pot and column stills. The brilliant white sleek style cans subtly display the 3 letters "LIV" in the International Marine Flag symbols reflecting each flavor. Packaged 24 cans to a case, in very distinctive and stylish color to flavor matched cases; each case holding 6 (4-pack's). The suggested retail price is $11.99 per (4-pack). "We spent several years developing these special cocktails, and they have dramatically exceeded everyone's expectations," said Rich Stabile, Founder, Long Island Spirits. "Having Winebow's support for this launch is extraordinary and will no doubt help ensure its success. Together we believe this will be a true game changer in the canned cocktail category." "Winebow has a long history with Rich Stabile and Long Island Spirits, and it's a relationship that is important to the entire team," said Richard Driscoll, Executive Vice President, Spirits. "We've been blown away by our customers' response to this launch, and are thrilled to be able to further our relationship with Rich by selling this line throughout Winebow's national distribution network."

Taken at Robert Moses Beach, Long Island NY by Long Island Spirits

True Grain-to-Glass Craft Vodka, Sparkling Water, Natural Juice and Flavors that is both Sugar & Gluten Free…

Southampton Lemonade: Pure authentic refreshment; the taste is fresh and sultry, summer morning in an Italian Lemon Grove.

Last Summer Lime Fizz: Incredibly sweet aromatics and flavors combine with an elegant balance between sweet and sour delivering a true Brazilian Caipiroska experience.

Long Island Cold Brew Tea: Thirst quenching delightfulness coupled with light sweetness and a hint of Eureka Lemon.

Watermelon Crush: Lusciously sweet vine-ripened melon flavor, stunningly sunny bright, crisp and refreshing.

LiV Standard Edition Vodka is also being relaunched with an entire new look and feel that is patterned after the LiV Craft Vodka Cocktail cans. LiV Standard Edition Vodka is distilled from local Long Island corn so it naturally Gluten Free. LiV Standard Edition Vodka is 80 Proof and available in 750ML (MSRP $19.99), 1L (MSRP $22.99) and later in 2021 1.75L (MSRP $34.99) sizes. LiV Vodka was originally launched in 2007.

About Long Island Spirits

Long Island Spirits was established in 2007; as the first distillery on Long Island since the 1800s and became the 100th Distillery in the United States of America. Surrounded by centuries old of potato, corn and rye farms, the distillery is located on the bucolic North Fork of Long Island, in the heart of the acclaimed wine region. For more information, please visit www.lispirits.com.

About Winebow

Winebow is a national importer and distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com.

