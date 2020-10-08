Long Island Tree Service Is Ready for Hurricane Season

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island Tree Service today announced that its team is ready for Hurricane Season as crews continue to remove trees knocked down by recent major storms. The company specializes in tree trimming, tree pruning, and emergency tree removal in Nassau and Suffolk Counties in New York. Teams are available 24/7 to help local residents and businesses with their tree service needs.

Severe weather is not uncommon on Long Island during the summer months, but this year has been especially bad. In July, Tropical Storm Fay passed by and caused minor damage. In August, Tropical Storm Isaias brought winds of up to 78 miles per hour, tornado warnings, and widespread tree damage, after making its way from the Caribbean and inland up from North Carolina. Minor damage was also caused by the remnants of Hurricane Laura later in the month.

The 2020 Hurricane Season continues to be extremely active, as well. The traditional list of names has been used up, forcing the National Hurricane Center to use the Greek alphabet to name storms for the first time since 2005.

Long Island Tree Service crews have been working non-stop to remove trees that have been knocked down by recent storms. Lot and land clearing, stump removal, and removal of debris from damaged trees are essential for keeping properties safe. Dramatic changes in the weather can occur at any time. That's why the company is available day or night to clean up storm damage fast.

A licensed and insured tree service provider, the company can provide any type of tree maintenance, no matter how big or small the job is. Free consultations are available to assess the condition of trees and determine whether removal or any other service is needed. Long Island Tree Service is licensed and insured to provide professional tree trimming and removal services. Call 516-476-7249 today for emergency tree removal or prompt local tree service.

