Long Island University Alumnus Establishes Dr. Howard Murad '62 Inclusive Wellness Initiative with Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Howard Murad, a 1962 graduate of Long Island University's Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and an internationally recognized innovator in the science of skin care, is establishing the Dr. Howard Murad '62 Inclusive Wellness Initiative at Long Island University, a multi-generational wellness program to expand the role of pharmacists in delivering health and skin care to their patients.

Through a donation from Dr. Murad '62, the ten-year initiative will provide students enrolled in the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences with interactive health care events and programs beginning in the Fall semester of 2025 and encourage pharmacy students to pursue cosmetic science careers.

Pharmacy students and members of the Cosmetic Science Club will have the opportunity to actively engage in the initiative through internships, projects, and research activities. Long Island University will provide academic incentives, scholarships (including the Howard Murad endowed scholarship) and leadership opportunities to encourage student participation. Programs will also engage with the beauty and skincare industries and LIU alumni.

"Dr. Howard Murad is known globally as a forward thinker, combining his wealth of experience as a board-certified dermatologist and his pharmacy training from Long Island University, and we are excited that our students can be inspired by his commitment to Modern Wellness in their career paths," stated Dr. Kimberly R. Cline, LIU President.

In founding his skincare company, Murad, in 1989, Dr. Murad, MD, FAAD, brought to the world his groundbreaking skincare formulas that produce measurable results without cosmetic surgery. His more recent efforts have focused on Modern Wellness, incorporating cellular hydration and effective skincare with joyful exercise and stress management.

He has authored "The Water Secret," a breakthrough book which focuses on cellular hydration as a key for clearer skin, fewer wrinkles and more energy, as well as "The Cellulite Solution," "The Murad Method," and "Conquering Cultural Stress."

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty, serving more than 15,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, the University is ranked in the top 7% of national research universities. LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit www.liu.edu for more information.

