Long Island University Honors Alumnus Ray Dalio '71 at Centennial Commencement; Graduates Receive Scholarship to Learn Transcendental Meditation Technique

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University welcomed back distinguished alumnus Ray Dalio '71 as the keynote speaker for the University's 2026 Centennial Commencement ceremony at the Shark Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, as LIU celebrated 100 years since its founding. During the ceremony, Dalio received an Honorary Doctor of Business and addressed members of LIU's Class of 2026.

As part of his commencement gift to the graduating class, Dalio announced that every LIU graduate will receive a scholarship to learn the Transcendental Meditation (TM) Technique, supported by Dalio Philanthropies in partnership with the David Lynch Foundation.

"Transcendental Meditation has been invaluable to me, and many other people I know because it gives you equanimity, aligns your subconscious mind with your conscious mind, and is restful and healthy," said Dalio in a message to graduates. "It is the best gift that I could give you."

Dalio first learned the TM technique while an undergraduate student at LIU in 1969. He has frequently spoken about the positive impact the practice has had on his personal wellbeing, decision-making, and professional success.

The TM technique is a simple, natural practice performed for 15–20 minutes twice a day while sitting comfortably with the eyes closed. The technique allows the active thinking mind to settle into a state often described as "restful alertness," during which the body experiences deep relaxation while the mind remains calm and awake. More than 15 million people worldwide from all ages, religions, and cultural backgrounds have learned the technique.

"Having Ray Dalio return to LIU during our Centennial Commencement celebration made this an especially meaningful moment for our graduates," said LIU President Kimberly R. Cline. "As one of our distinguished alumni, his remarkable success, generosity, and commitment to supporting the wellbeing of our students reflect the spirit and impact of an LIU education. We are proud to welcome him home and honor him with an honorary doctorate from his alma mater."

Dalio graduated from Long Island University's Post Campus in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1973. He founded Bridgewater Associates, which grew into the world's largest hedge fund and one of the most influential private companies in the United States. He is also a bestselling author and globally recognized philanthropist. As part of the commencement ceremony, each graduate received copies of Dalio's bestselling books, Principles For Life and Work and Principles Your Guided Journal, placed on their seat prior to the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Dalio returned to his alma mater as part of LIU's Centennial CEO Series, where he was featured in a moderated discussion with fellow LIU alumnus and Fox News commentator Brian Kilmeade '86 and met with students from LIU's Student Investment Fund to discuss their portfolio and investment strategies.

About Long Island University

Founded in 1926, Long Island University is a leading research and teaching university serving more than 16,000 students from its Long Island and Brooklyn campuses. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU is ranked among the top research universities in the nation. The University has a global network of more than 200,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the world.

About Dalio Philanthropies

Dalio Philanthropies was founded by the Dalio family in 2003 to organize and implement their giving. It operates three primary programs: education and serving youth (Dalio Education), ocean exploration and protection (OceanX) and digital access (Endless). It also supports other organizations to catalyze positive change around the world. Since the inception of Dalio Philanthropies, the family has provided over $7 billion in support of its mission.

About David Lynch Foundation

The David Lynch Foundation was founded in 2005 to provide Transcendental Meditation instruction to at-risk and underserved populations, including veterans, first responders, healthcare workers, women and children who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and underserved students. The Foundation has provided scholarships for more than 1.5 million people worldwide to learn the Transcendental Meditation technique.

SOURCE Long Island University