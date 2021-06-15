Long Island University Opens Scholars Academy In Southampton

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long Island University announced today it is expanding its gifted youth programs to the East End of Long Island. The Scholars Academy of Long Island University, located in Southampton, will provide a blend of intellectual enrichment for students in grades fourth through tenth. The program emphasizes an interdisciplinary approach to learning, offering high-achieving students a wide variety of academic disciplines and career paths.

LIU is partnering with the Greek Orthodox Church of Southampton to host the summer enrichment program in July and August. The weekday morning program is offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. beginning Monday, July 12 and ending Friday, August 13. In the fall, the program will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday mornings beginning October 16.

"The pandemic has presented many academic and social-emotional challenges for our children nationwide," said Dr. Rita Langdon, dean of the School of Professional Studies at Long Island University. "The Scholars Academy addresses an immediate need to provide in-person enrichment opportunities for academically talented children."

The curriculum is designed one year above the student's current grade level. Courses will focus on STEM, fine arts, writing, law, mathematics, science, business, and robotics and will be customized to each student. Upon completing the program, each student receives an LIU certificate to enhance their academic profile.

The program is led by Dr. Lynne Manouvrier, associate dean of the LIU School of Professional Studies, director of the Center for Gifted Youth at Long Island University and the former assistant superintendent of the East Meadow School District. Dr. Manouvrier is an award-winning gifted and talented scholar who has guided parents through the joys and challenges of raising an academically talented child. The acting headmaster of the Scholars Academy is Dr. Sequoyah Wharton, an adjunct professor in the College of Education, Information and Technology at Long Island University and co-president of the Phi Delta Kappa Honor Society, LIU Chapter 1524, for emerging teachers and administrators.

"The program offers a constructivist learning model with no tests, quizzes or memorization, simply the joy of learning with like-minded peers," said Dr. Manouvrier.

For more information on the admissions process, visit www.liu.edu/scholarsacademy or call 516-299-2550 to speak with Dr. Manouvrier.

Families are welcome to attend an open house on Thursday, June 17 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Greek Church at 111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton, NY 11968. A parent presentation will be held at 4:30 p.m.; a mini class for children and teens will be held at 4:30 p.m. To register for the open house, visit https://liu.edu/scholarsacademy/openhouse.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

www.liu.edu

