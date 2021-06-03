Long Island University Unveils Groundbreaking Project Offering Public Access To Digital Historic Documents

Ranked among the "Best Archival Science Programs" in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the Palmer School offered 105 master's and doctoral students the ability to digitize the documents since the project launched in 2017.

"Students of the Palmer School have become world-renowned archivists, historians and librarians," said Long Island University President Kimberly R. Cline. "I am proud that Long Island University can offer them a unique experiential learning opportunity that will forever preserve the history of our beloved Gold Coast region and beyond."

The collection documents the breadth of life on Long Island: from the diary of a 1920s schoolgirl to the daily calendar of a World War II school superintendent; from the daily account book of an 18th century blacksmith to advertising scrapbooks from the quintessential Long Island department store; from 17th century deeds to 20th century real estate agent records; from photos of early 1900s automobile races to scrapbooks documenting the destruction caused by the Hurricane of 1938; and from the daily life of wealthy Gold Coast residents to the treasured photo albums of Fire Island community members.

"Long Island's historical societies' archival collections are among their most valuable assets. RDLGF's partnership with the LIU Palmer School of Library and Information Science offers students hands-on archival training while introducing our historic stewards to the best practices in handling and accessing their incredible resources. Having these collections available online will now easily expand research capabilities into Long Island's rich heritage," said Kathryn M. Curran, Executive Director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation.

The "Digitizing Local History Sources" project can be accessed by visiting this link. Suggested search terms for beginning to explore the collection include:

Search Term Result Whaling 3 journals from whaling ships Girl Multi-volume handwritten diary of a high school girl, 1923-1927 Automobile racing Photo albums of races by William K. Vanderbilt II Hurricane Photo album and scrapbook of the Hurricane of 1938 Blacksmith Blacksmith shop ledgers, 1900-1924 Land 18th century deeds and other items Postcard Hundreds of images of postcards from across Long Island Club Over 1,800 images relating to clubs of various kinds Family Over 4,000 images related to families Glass Plate Over 1,100 glass plate negatives Landscape Over 1,000 images of landscapes, sketches, and notes House Over 1,600 images related to houses and housing Dog 46 images with dogs

For additional information, please contact Project Director Dr. Gregory S. Hunter at Long Island University's Palmer School of Library and Information Science: [email protected]

