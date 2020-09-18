Long Island University's Global Service Institute Chair, Famed Broadcaster Rita Cosby To Host Virtual Lecture Series "Headliners of Service"

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Service Institute at Long Island University announced today Headliners of Service, a virtual speaker series which will feature special live conversations with international security expert and granddaughter of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Susan Eisenhower, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert. Moderated by Global Service Institute Chair and acclaimed journalist Rita Cosby, the virtual lectures will be held monthly through Zoom, beginning September 23rd, and will follow with a live Q&A period for viewers.

The virtual lecture series will feature:

Susan Eisenhower

Wednesday, September 23rd at 12 pm EST

International Security Expert Susan Eisenhower shares insightful and riveting stories about her extraordinary grandfather American President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Her new book, How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions, discusses the importance of President Eisenhower's deep-seated values that Susan Eisenhower saw firsthand and what we can all learn from him today. Free virtual event.

To register, please visit https://liu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JVVCrh44TbWOU615K3o54g

Secretary Ben Carson

Thursday, October 1st at 11 am EST

Distinguished retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson joins us to talk about his current roles and latest developments as the 17th Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a member of the Trump Administration's Coronavirus Task Force. Free virtual event.

To register, please visit https://liu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zBYRZ1-oQPCx9mdumtDTZg

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert

Thursday, November 12th at 12 pm EST

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert joins us to talk about the importance of the U.S. presidential election, the historic peace accords between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, his time in the Israeli Defense Forces and in public office, as well as Israel's mandatory national military service for its citizens.

To register, please visit https://liu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-QFGgnntT-yvPNKNVMiIvw

For more information visit the Global Service Institute website at globalserviceinstitute.org/headliners-of-service/

About the Global Service Institute at Long Island University

The Global Service Institute's mission is to become the preeminent service initiative in education. The nonpartisan institute will foster important dialogue of complex global issues, while preparing and inspiring students and others to improve and change our world with new models of collaboration, innovation and social entrepreneurship. The long term goals of the Institute are to touch the lives of 250 million people globally with service initiatives, perform 100 million hours of community service, support and highlight impactful research addressing global needs and develop 100,000 future leaders.

About Long Island University

Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers close to 265 accredited programs, with a network of 267,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs all across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

