Long Island's Premiere Horror F/X Company Makes Halloween a Year-Long Celebration After 20 Years in Business

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Horror Dome is a Long Island-based business that makes and sells Halloween masks, costumes, props and animatronics for the haunted house industry, home haunters and Halloween enthusiasts.

Sasquatch - The costume that fooled the news

April 11, 2019: What separates The Horror Dome from other generic Halloween stores? This long-established Halloween company prides themselves as truly a craft business, not just a Halloween ecommerce site. The artistry and detail that goes into the Horror Dome's F/X and animatronics are truly terrifying, but the creations always maintain a stylistic and movie studio quality.

Owner Jerry Parrino attributes twenty years in the horror, haunting and Halloween business to doing what he loves most: making monsters. On a recent Shopify podcast , Vanguard by Shopify Studios, Jerry explains how The Horror Dome continues to thrive because Jerry's love of monsters hasn't faded in two decades. "I've always loved monsters," Jerry says.

The company's exclusive items include Halloween masks & Halloween costumes that are Hollywood studio professional quality, yet still affordable for the home haunter. Some of the signature horror masks include "Alien Mind Control" and "Zombie Werewolf", and these creative pieces range in price from $52.99 to $109.99.

The Horror Dome is proud of the artistry that goes into every creation: every sketch, sculpture, and molding. Even the last step of mask-making, when the latex is poured to create the original prototype mask, is handled with pride in every detail.

The Horror Dome's sasquatch costume gained national fame when the costume was used in a CNN Bigfoot hoax in 2008. "Anything imposing is worth making," Jerry explains, and this annual bestseller costume is a testament to that claim.

Also available on the website is a huge selection of high-end animatronics and haunted house props . These frightening horror props will turn your house into a real-life horror movie, and will instantly make you the Halloween talk of the town.

In business since 1999, the Horror Dome celebrates its twentieth anniversary by providing high-quality yet affordable masks, costumes and props for Halloween and beyond.

