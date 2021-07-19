Long John Silver's and Good Catch® to Launch Plant-Based Seafood at Select Locations

The new options include a Plant-Based Platter, which includes two Fish-Free Fillets, two Crab-Free Cakes, and two sides; two plant-based meal options featuring Fish-Free Fillets or Crab-Free Cakes, each served with two sides; plus Fish-Free Fillets and Crab-Free Cakes as à la carte add-ons to any meal. Consumers in Georgia can visit the Newnan (52 Bullsboro Dr.) location, near Atlanta or the Albany (1805 N. Slappey Drive) location. In California, the offerings will be available in Bakersfield (3801 Ming Ave.), Sacramento (7228 Stockton Blvd), and Clovis (406 W Shaw Ave.).

"We're excited to propel change in quick service restaurants by teaming up with Long John Silver's," says Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch. "With the plant-based seafood sector expected to grow twelve-fold in the next ten years to $1.3 billion, there's room for dramatic growth. We're proud to fuel the momentum by delivering the delicious taste, unmistakable texture, and comparable protein that consumers crave."

The Plant-Based Breaded Fish-Free Fillet has a tender, flaky whitefish texture encased in a crunchy, crispy breading. The Plant-Based Breaded Crab-Free Cakes are entrée-sized with a lump crabmeat-like texture and sweet crab flavor complemented with sweet peppers, green onions, parsley and a kick of spice.

The company's proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans) is packed with protein and used as the base of Good Catch products to create the texture that mimics the flakiness of seafood. Good Catch is on a mission to offer a delicious plant-based solution to support ocean health.

Long John Silver's has pioneered the quick service seafood restaurant industry since 1969. With nearly 700 locations in the United States, they provide consumers across the country with great tasting, affordable seafood menu items. Menu innovation has continued to be a focus for the restaurant known for its fish and fries, including the launch of its new grilled menu lineup in 2019, featuring Grilled Shrimp and Salmon Meals, Tacos and Rice Bowls. With the addition of Good Catch breaded products, Long John Silver's will continue to expand its innovative menu for consumers with a flexitarian eating style.

"We work with partners who share the vision of fishing smarter with less environmental impact, an aspect that we know is very important to Good Catch. We're proud to have their plant-based products on our menu as a way to open our doors to a wider customer base who want to experience tasty seafood products in a more sustainable way," says Christopher Caudill, Vice President, Marketing of Long John Silver's. These Long John Silver's menu additions are the first plant-based seafood offerings in a national chain, representing change in the seafood and restaurant industry.

Gathered Foods has had an impressive year thus far, with the launch of its new frozen breaded line and most recently the announcement of its partnership with Dr. Sylvia Earle's nonprofit Mission Blue for an ongoing sponsorship and consumer call to action to help shift the decline of marine wildlife. Prior to that, Gathered Foods secured a successful B-2 bridge funding round, securing $26.3 million with investments from Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and others. Additionally, the brand has had several launches expanding its foodservice footprint, an important piece of the brand's business model. Good Catch deli-style plant-based tuna salad is now available across several states in Whole Foods Market prepared foods sections. In February, the brand partnered with Bareburger to bring its Plant-Based Classic Fish Burger to consumers through a delicious vegan offering called The Gulf. In its home state of Texas, Good Catch expanded their local presence with launches in Safeway, Randall's, and Tom Thumb, as well as Austin plant-based restaurants and grocers including Neighborhood Goods, The Beer Plant and Tiny Grocer. In March, Good Catch notably expanded its direct-to-consumer offerings to include its entire portfolio of both shelf stable and frozen appetizers and entrees.

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Good Catch

Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood. Founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, Good Catch products offer the taste, texture and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna and frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based Crab Cakes, Plant-Based Thai Fish Cakes available in retailers across the US and Canada, with growing foodservice partners and wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and foodservice news on Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook and Instagram .

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With nearly 700 restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

