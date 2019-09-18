Long John Silver's and Postmates Partner To Sea-Prise And Delight Customers With Seafood Favorites

"Postmates is always looking to partner with restaurants that have a rich history and we couldn't be more thrilled to officially partner with Long John Silver's,'' said Dan Mosher, SVP, Merchant Lead, Postmates. "As a leader in on-demand delivery, we are proud to connect our customers with Long John Silver's restaurants nationwide."

"We are committed to making the unique seafood experience from the coasts accessible to everyone, whether they're coming aboard to dine in one of our restaurants or enjoying our food at home," said Christopher Caudill, Vice President of Marketing at Long John Silver's. "Partnering with Postmates helps us bring menu items like our new grilled salmon and grilled shrimp tacos and rice bowls, our classic wild-caught Alaska Pollock and tender chicken planks, and other Long John Silver's favorites like hand-battered shrimp and crispy Atlantic surf clams to customers everywhere."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choices in on-demand delivery from more than 500,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 75 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

To order Long John Silver's delivery, visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android . Customers can pay zero delivery fees when they subscribe to Postmates membership service, Postmates Unlimited, for $9.99 per month.

To get more information about being a merchant on the Postmates platform, please visit https://postmates.com/partner .

ABOUT POSTMATES

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party . Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com .

ABOUT LONG JOHN SILVER'S

Long John Silver's is a classic American brand founded in 1969 and stands today as the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain with nearly 800 franchised and company-owned restaurants nationwide. Long John Silver's is famous for its wild-caught Alaska white fish hand-dipped in its signature batter and fried to golden perfection. Learn more at www.ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

