Long John Silver's® Celebrates 55 Years with Chance to Win $55,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's is celebrating 55 years of serving golden seafood treasures by offering customers a chance to win a treasure trove of prizes this holiday season. From now until Dec. 15, dive into the Long John Silver's Holiday Sweepstakes for a chance to win $55,000 or one of several weekly bounties like cash rewards and Long John Silver's gift cards.

Entering the sweepstakes is smooth sailing! Follow these three steps: first, download the Long John Silver's app, available in both Apple iOS and Android app stores. Then, join the Seacret Society™ reward program, where members get first dibs on exclusive deals and rewards. Finally, register to win at promo.ljsilvers.com.

"We're incredibly grateful to our loyal guests who've sailed with us over the last 55 years," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "Since our journey began in 1969, we've stayed true to delivering freshly prepared, crave-worthy seafood and making every meal an adventure. This holiday season, we're thrilled to thank our guests with an opportunity to snag some serious treasure."

Don't miss the boat on your chance to win—join the Long John Silver's Seacret Society™ today! The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents only, 18 years and older. The sweepstakes runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 15. Terms and conditions apply. No purchase is necessary. For the official rules, visit promo.ljsilvers.com. The sweepstakes is void where prohibited.

For more about Long John Silver's, sail over to ljsilvers.com.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and is on a mission to create treasured moments through high-quality food and bell-ringing service. With restaurants from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Long John Silver’s